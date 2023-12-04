Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
DecembeR 04, 2023
10 must-have items for the Christmas party
Christmas decorations are incomplete without some stunning sparkling lights
Sparkling lights
Image Source: Pexels
Indulge in the classic stick candy to form an extravagant festive charm
Candy canes
Image Source: Pexels
If you're planning an outdoor party it’s good to provide blankets to get protected from the chilly weather
Blankets
Image Source: Pexels
Be sure to include some exquisite festive-style serving trays to perfectly complement your holiday décor
Serving trays
Image Source: Pexels
Tuning some beautiful music while enjoying the vibrant day sounds perfect
Record player
Image Source: Pexels
Since it’s Christmas eve be extra prepared with some additional seating in case any uninvited guests show up
Extra seating
Image Source: Pexels
For serving hot beverages avoiding glass mugs is a big no-no
Glass mugs
Image Source: Pexels
Make your party more memorable with some chic glasses and vintage cups
Cups and glasses for liquor
Image Source: Pexels
To truly indulge in the essence of Christmas decorate your house with beautiful festive ribbons and ornaments
Festive ribbons and ornaments
Image Source: Pexels
Embrace the festival spirit by adding a gorgeous candle holder for the captivating scented candles
Candle holders
Image Source: Pexels
