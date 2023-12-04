Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

DecembeR 04, 2023

10 must-have items for the Christmas party

Christmas decorations are incomplete without some stunning sparkling lights

Sparkling lights

Image Source: Pexels

Indulge in the classic stick candy to form an extravagant festive charm 

Candy canes

Image Source: Pexels

If you're planning an outdoor party it’s good to provide blankets to get protected from the chilly weather 

Blankets

Image Source: Pexels

Be sure to include some exquisite festive-style serving trays to perfectly complement your holiday décor

Serving trays

Image Source: Pexels

Tuning some beautiful music while enjoying the vibrant day sounds perfect 

Record player

Image Source: Pexels

Since it’s Christmas eve be extra prepared with some additional seating in case any uninvited guests show up 

Extra seating

Image Source: Pexels

For serving hot beverages avoiding glass mugs is a big no-no 

Glass mugs 

Image Source: Pexels

Make your party more memorable with some chic glasses and vintage cups 

Cups and glasses for liquor

Image Source: Pexels

To truly indulge in the essence of Christmas decorate your house with beautiful festive ribbons and ornaments

Festive ribbons and ornaments

Image Source: Pexels

Embrace the festival spirit by adding a gorgeous candle holder for the captivating scented candles 

Candle holders

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here