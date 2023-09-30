Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

10 must-have Kitchen essentials 

To avoid the hassle of hiring a sharpening service, always keep a knife sharpener in your kitchen 

Knife sharpener

It's ideal to have two cutting boards; one is for cooked food and another for raw proteins

Cutting boards

These are extremely essential in measuring the volume of the ingredients so that you can successfully create any delicious dish

Measuring spoons and cups

Try to have a variety of kitchen utensils to make your cooking More fun and hassle-free 

Utensils

Hand mixer gracefully blends smaller and lighter batches, adding to portability

Hand mixer 

Make your cooking easy and speedy with this incredible appliance

Blender

Non-stick cookware is immaculate for beginner cooks 

Non-stick cookware

In your busy days, this appliance can be your one true savior. Simply place the ingredients before heading to work and your food will be piping hot and ready by the time you reach home

Slow cooker

It's quite hard to imagine a kitchen without these containers. It not only helps in storing leftovers but also holds any unused ingredients 

Storage containers

You should always keep a colander in your kitchen to rinse the vegetables and strain foods

Colander

