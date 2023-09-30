Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
10 must-have Kitchen essentials
To avoid the hassle of hiring a sharpening service, always keep a knife sharpener in your kitchen
Knife sharpener
Image: Pexels
It's ideal to have two cutting boards; one is for cooked food and another for raw proteins
Cutting boards
Image: Pexels
These are extremely essential in measuring the volume of the ingredients so that you can successfully create any delicious dish
Measuring spoons and cups
Image: Pexels
Try to have a variety of kitchen utensils to make your cooking More fun and hassle-free
Utensils
Image: Pexels
Hand mixer gracefully blends smaller and lighter batches, adding to portability
Hand mixer
Image: Pexels
Make your cooking easy and speedy with this incredible appliance
Blender
Image: Pexels
Non-stick cookware is immaculate for beginner cooks
Non-stick cookware
Image: Pexels
In your busy days, this appliance can be your one true savior. Simply place the ingredients before heading to work and your food will be piping hot and ready by the time you reach home
Slow cooker
Image: Pexels
It's quite hard to imagine a kitchen without these containers. It not only helps in storing leftovers but also holds any unused ingredients
Storage containers
Image: Pexels
You should always keep a colander in your kitchen to rinse the vegetables and strain foods
Colander
Image: Pexels
