Jiya Surana
January 1, 2024
10 Must-Have Souvenirs from Bali
Traditional Balinese batik textiles come in various forms, including clothing like sarongs, dresses, and shirts. They feature intricate patterns and vibrant colours
Batik clothing
Image Source: Shutterstock
Bali offers a variety of spices and herbs used in traditional Indonesian cuisine, such as vanilla beans, cinnamon, nutmeg, and various chili pastes
Bali spices
Image Source: Shutterstock
Bali is known for its essential oils and aromatherapy products made from local herbs and flowers. They make for relaxing and aromatic souvenirs
Essential oils and aromatherapy
Image Source: Shutterstock
Bali is renowned for its exquisite wood carvings, which often depict deities, mythical creatures, and scenes from Balinese folklore
Wood carvings
Image Source: Shutterstock
Bali produces unique ceramics and pottery, often featuring intricate designs and vibrant glazes
Handmade ceramics
Image Source: Shutterstock
Balinese masks are used in traditional dance performances and make for decorative and cultural souvenirs. They come in various styles and sizes
Traditional masks
Image Source: Shutterstock
Balinese artists create intricate paintings inspired by Hindu mythology and nature. Look for Balinese art to bring a piece of Bali's culture into your home
Traditional paintings
Image Source: Shutterstock
Bali is famous for its silver jewellery. Support local artisans by purchasing handmade crafts jewellery
Silver jewelry
Image Source: Shutterstock
Rattan bags add a touch of tropical style to your look. Hand-woven by talented artisans, these bags feature beautiful designs and natural textures
Rattan bags
Image Source: Shutterstock
Known as the world's most expensive coffee, it's made from coffee beans that have been eaten and excreted by civets
Kopi Luwak Coffee
Image Source: Shutterstock
