10 Must-Have Souvenirs from Bali

Traditional Balinese batik textiles come in various forms, including clothing like sarongs, dresses, and shirts. They feature intricate patterns and vibrant colours

Batik clothing 

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Bali offers a variety of spices and herbs used in traditional Indonesian cuisine, such as vanilla beans, cinnamon, nutmeg, and various chili pastes

Bali spices 

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Bali is known for its essential oils and aromatherapy products made from local herbs and flowers. They make for relaxing and aromatic souvenirs

Essential oils and aromatherapy

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Bali is renowned for its exquisite wood carvings, which often depict deities, mythical creatures, and scenes from Balinese folklore

Wood carvings

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Bali produces unique ceramics and pottery, often featuring intricate designs and vibrant glazes

Handmade ceramics

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Balinese masks are used in traditional dance performances and make for decorative and cultural souvenirs. They come in various styles and sizes

Traditional masks 

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Balinese artists create intricate paintings inspired by Hindu mythology and nature. Look for Balinese art to bring a piece of Bali's culture into your home

Traditional paintings

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Bali is famous for its silver jewellery. Support local artisans by purchasing handmade crafts jewellery 

Silver jewelry 

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Rattan bags add a touch of tropical style to your look. Hand-woven by talented artisans, these bags feature beautiful designs and natural textures

Rattan bags

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Known as the world's most expensive coffee, it's made from coffee beans that have been eaten and excreted by civets

Kopi Luwak Coffee

Image Source: Shutterstock 

