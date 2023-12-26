Heading 3

10 must-have souvenirs from Dubai

Dubai is famous for its gold markets, and you can find a stunning selection of gold and jewellery at competitive prices

Gold and jewellery 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Dubai is known for its high-quality dates. Consider bringing back a box of these sweet treats, which come in various flavours and varieties

Dates 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Dubai is a hub for textiles. You can buy beautiful silks, pashminas, and fabrics in various colors and patterns

Textiles and fabrics 

Image Source: Shutterstock

The city is renowned for its perfumes and fragrances. You can find traditional Arabic attar oils and popular international perfume brands

Perfumes and attar 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Bring home a miniature replica of the iconic Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, as a symbol of your visit to Dubai

Miniature Burj Khalifa replica

Image Source: Shutterstock

Dubai often has good deals on electronics, including the latest gadgets and tech accessories

Electronics

Image Source: Shutterstock

Dubai is known for its spice markets. You can buy a variety of aromatic spices like saffron, cardamom, cumin, and more

Spices 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Islamic calligraphy and artwork make for meaningful and decorative souvenirs

Islamic art and calligraphy 

Image Source: Shutterstock

These ornate, traditional coffee pots make for decorative pieces or functional coffee servers

Arabic coffee pots (Dallah)

Image Source: Shutterstock

Indulge in the unique flavor of chocolates made with camel milk, a local delicacy

Camel milk chocolate

Image Source: Shutterstock

