Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
December 26, 2023
10 must-have souvenirs from Dubai
Dubai is famous for its gold markets, and you can find a stunning selection of gold and jewellery at competitive prices
Gold and jewellery
Image Source: Shutterstock
Dubai is known for its high-quality dates. Consider bringing back a box of these sweet treats, which come in various flavours and varieties
Dates
Image Source: Shutterstock
Dubai is a hub for textiles. You can buy beautiful silks, pashminas, and fabrics in various colors and patterns
Textiles and fabrics
Image Source: Shutterstock
The city is renowned for its perfumes and fragrances. You can find traditional Arabic attar oils and popular international perfume brands
Perfumes and attar
Image Source: Shutterstock
Bring home a miniature replica of the iconic Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, as a symbol of your visit to Dubai
Miniature Burj Khalifa replica
Image Source: Shutterstock
Dubai often has good deals on electronics, including the latest gadgets and tech accessories
Electronics
Image Source: Shutterstock
Dubai is known for its spice markets. You can buy a variety of aromatic spices like saffron, cardamom, cumin, and more
Spices
Image Source: Shutterstock
Islamic calligraphy and artwork make for meaningful and decorative souvenirs
Islamic art and calligraphy
Image Source: Shutterstock
These ornate, traditional coffee pots make for decorative pieces or functional coffee servers
Arabic coffee pots (Dallah)
Image Source: Shutterstock
Indulge in the unique flavor of chocolates made with camel milk, a local delicacy
Camel milk chocolate
Image Source: Shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.