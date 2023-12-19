Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
December 19, 2023
10 must-have souvenirs from Vietnam
Buy a beautifully crafted Ao Dai, the traditional Vietnamese dress, for a unique and elegant souvenir
Traditional ao dai
The iconic non la, or conical hat, made from palm leaves, is a symbol of Vietnam and a popular souvenir
Conical hat (Non-La)
Vietnamese coffee, especially the famous Vietnamese egg coffee and coffee beans, are great souvenirs for coffee enthusiasts
Coffee
Vietnam is known for its high-quality silk. Silk scarves, clothing, and accessories are popular choices
Silk products
Vietnam is famous for its pearls; you can find pearl jewellery in various styles and designs
Pearl jewellery
Bamboo-made items like chopsticks, baskets, and home decor are eco-friendly souvenirs
Bamboo products
Packets of local snacks like dried fruits, coconut candies, and shrimp chips are delicious gifts
Vietnamese snacks
Local rice wines infused with herbs or fruits are unique souvenirs for those interested in Vietnamese spirits
Rice wine
For distinctive Vietnam souvenirs, go for lacquerware items like bowls, vases, plates, and even jewellery boxes. They have intricate designs and a glossy finish that really stands out
Lacquerware
Bring Vietnam’s colourful lanterns from Hoi An town into your house. It is a symbol of happiness and good luck
Vietnamese lanterns
