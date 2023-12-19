Heading 3

December 19, 2023

10 must-have souvenirs from Vietnam

Buy a beautifully crafted Ao Dai, the traditional Vietnamese dress, for a unique and elegant souvenir

Traditional ao dai

Image Source: Shutterstock

The iconic non la, or conical hat, made from palm leaves, is a symbol of Vietnam and a popular souvenir

Conical hat (Non-La)

Image Source: Shutterstock

Vietnamese coffee, especially the famous Vietnamese egg coffee and coffee beans, are great souvenirs for coffee enthusiasts

Coffee 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Vietnam is known for its high-quality silk. Silk scarves, clothing, and accessories are popular choices

Silk products 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Vietnam is famous for its pearls; you can find pearl jewellery in various styles and designs

Pearl jewellery 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Bamboo-made items like chopsticks, baskets, and home decor are eco-friendly souvenirs

Bamboo products 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Packets of local snacks like dried fruits, coconut candies, and shrimp chips are delicious gifts

Vietnamese snacks 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Local rice wines infused with herbs or fruits are unique souvenirs for those interested in Vietnamese spirits

Rice wine 

Image Source: Shutterstock

For distinctive Vietnam souvenirs, go for lacquerware items like bowls, vases, plates, and even jewellery boxes. They have intricate designs and a glossy finish that really stands out

Lacquerware

Image Source: Shutterstock

Bring Vietnam’s colourful lanterns from Hoi An town into your house. It is a symbol of happiness and good luck

Vietnamese lanterns 

Image Source: Shutterstock

