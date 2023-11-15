Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

NOVEMBER 15, 2023

10 must-have stationery for students 

It is essential for every school and college student

Pencil

To make notes fairly and cleanly, make sure to carry a blue and black pen

Ball pen

Use a different notebook for a different subject to maintain distinction

Notebooks

To highlight something important in your book, use a highlighter of your preferred color

Highlighter

It consists of the ruler, compass, and other essentials required for geometry classes

 Geometry box

If you use a pencil, you need to carry an eraser for rubbing mistakes

Eraser

To sharpen their pencils, students must have a good-quality sharpener with them

Sharpener

Paper pin

It is used to pin up different sheets of paper temporarily

Students should have sticky notes with them to quickly write down key points

Sticky notes

It might either contain crayons or pencil colors, watercolors, or other art items

Art supplies

