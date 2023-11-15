Heading 3
10 must-have stationery for students
It is essential for every school and college student
Pencil
To make notes fairly and cleanly, make sure to carry a blue and black pen
Ball pen
Use a different notebook for a different subject to maintain distinction
Notebooks
To highlight something important in your book, use a highlighter of your preferred color
Highlighter
It consists of the ruler, compass, and other essentials required for geometry classes
Geometry box
If you use a pencil, you need to carry an eraser for rubbing mistakes
Eraser
To sharpen their pencils, students must have a good-quality sharpener with them
Sharpener
Paper pin
It is used to pin up different sheets of paper temporarily
Students should have sticky notes with them to quickly write down key points
Sticky notes
It might either contain crayons or pencil colors, watercolors, or other art items
Art supplies
