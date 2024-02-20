Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 20, 2024
10 Must-have utensils for your new home
Including pots and pans of various sizes for cooking different dishes
Cookware Set
Image Source: pexels
Consisting of forks, knives, spoons, and teaspoons for dining and food preparation
Cutlery Set
Image Source: pexels
Including plates, bowls, and serving dishes for meals
Dinnerware Set
Image Source: pexels
Glasses for water, juice, wine, and other beverages
Glassware Set
Image Source: pexels
Essential for mixing ingredients while cooking or baking
Image Source: pexels
Mixing Bowls
Spatulas, ladles, tongs, and other cooking utensils for food preparation
Kitchen Utensil Set
Image Source: pexels
Used for chopping vegetables, fruits, and other food items
Cutting Board
Image Source: pexels
Baking pans, trays, and muffin tins for baking cakes, cookies, and more
Bakeware Set
Image Source: pexels
Storage Containers
Image Source: pexels
Containers for storing leftover food or dry ingredients to maintain freshness
A set of essential knives including a chef's knife, paring knife, and bread knife for food preparation
Kitchen Knives
Image Source: pexels
