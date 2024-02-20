Heading 3

10 Must-have utensils for your new home

Including pots and pans of various sizes for cooking different dishes

Cookware Set 

Consisting of forks, knives, spoons, and teaspoons for dining and food preparation

Cutlery Set 

 Including plates, bowls, and serving dishes for meals

Dinnerware Set

Glasses for water, juice, wine, and other beverages

Glassware Set 

Essential for mixing ingredients while cooking or baking

Mixing Bowls 

Spatulas, ladles, tongs, and other cooking utensils for food preparation

Kitchen Utensil Set 

Used for chopping vegetables, fruits, and other food items

Cutting Board 

Baking pans, trays, and muffin tins for baking cakes, cookies, and more

Bakeware Set 

Storage Containers 

Containers for storing leftover food or dry ingredients to maintain freshness

A set of essential knives including a chef's knife, paring knife, and bread knife for food preparation

 Kitchen Knives 

