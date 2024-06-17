Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

june 17, 2024

10 must-have vegan pantry items

A protein-rich grain that is versatile and easy to cook. You can also use locally available grains like Bajra, Jowar, or Millets

QUINOA

Image Source: Freepik

A popular dairy milk alternative for vegans

ALMOND MILK

Image Source: Freepik

Chickpeas are a staple in vegan cooking, providing a good source of protein, fiber, and essential nutrients

CHICKPEAS

Image Source: Freepik

Lentils like masoor dal, toor dal, and moong dal are versatile sources of plant-based protein and are widely used in Indian cooking

LENTILS

Image Source: Freepik

A versatile plant-based protein that can be used in a variety of dishes, from stir-fries to desserts

TOFU

Image Source: Freepik

If you're unable to find nutritional yeast, fermented urad dal powder can be used as a substitute in Indian cooking

NUTRITIONAL YEAST

Image Source: Freepik

A fermented soy product that is high in protein and adds a unique texture to recipes

TEMPEH

Image Source: Freepik

A popular ingredient in vegan cooking, it provides creaminess and richness to various dishes

CASHEWS

Image Source: Freepik

Almond butter 

Image Source: Freepik

Almond butter is a delicious and nutritious spread that can be used in sandwiches, smoothies, baking, or enjoyed on its own

Tahini

Image Source: Freepik

Tahini is a paste made from sesame seeds and is commonly used in dressings, dips, and sauces

