Jiya Surana
lifestyle
june 17, 2024
10 must-have vegan pantry items
A protein-rich grain that is versatile and easy to cook. You can also use locally available grains like Bajra, Jowar, or Millets
QUINOA
A popular dairy milk alternative for vegans
ALMOND MILK
Chickpeas are a staple in vegan cooking, providing a good source of protein, fiber, and essential nutrients
CHICKPEAS
Lentils like masoor dal, toor dal, and moong dal are versatile sources of plant-based protein and are widely used in Indian cooking
LENTILS
A versatile plant-based protein that can be used in a variety of dishes, from stir-fries to desserts
TOFU
If you're unable to find nutritional yeast, fermented urad dal powder can be used as a substitute in Indian cooking
NUTRITIONAL YEAST
A fermented soy product that is high in protein and adds a unique texture to recipes
TEMPEH
A popular ingredient in vegan cooking, it provides creaminess and richness to various dishes
CASHEWS
Almond butter
Almond butter is a delicious and nutritious spread that can be used in sandwiches, smoothies, baking, or enjoyed on its own
Tahini
Tahini is a paste made from sesame seeds and is commonly used in dressings, dips, and sauces
