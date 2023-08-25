Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 25, 2023
10 must-have veggies during monsoon
Image: Pexels
Bottle gourd is rich in phosphorus, magnesium, and potassium. It is effective against fever, cough, cold, and other bronchial disorders that occur during the rainy season
Bottle gourd
This vegetable helps kill microbes and promotes good digestive health during the rainy season
Image: Pexels
Bitter gourd
The pulp in Indian squash is easily digestible and fibrous. Its antioxidant properties protect us from pathogens that could affect our body during monsoon
Image: Pexels
Indian squash
They can be consumed as they are safe to eat during monsoon and are harmless
Image: Pexels
Potatoes
Mushrooms
Image: Pexels
Mushrooms are high in antibacterial and immune system-enhancing properties which help improve human health during monsoon
Image: Pexels
Beetroot
Beetroot is very effective in maintaining gut health. Its antimicrobial effects prevent the growth of harmful bacteria
Radish helps improve the immune system during monsoon because of its anti-inflammatory properties
Radish
Image: Pexels
Teasel gourd has anti-inflammatory, laxative, and antipyretic properties which prevent cough, cold, and fever
Teasel gourd
Image: Pexels
Ginger
Image: Pexels
They contain antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that prevent colds, cough, and other infections
Image: Pexels
They’re an excellent source of vitamins B, D, E, and K that help boost immunity in the body
Carrots
