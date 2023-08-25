Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 25, 2023

10 must-have veggies during monsoon

Image: Pexels

Bottle gourd is rich in phosphorus, magnesium, and potassium. It is effective against fever, cough, cold, and other bronchial disorders that occur during the rainy season

Bottle gourd

This vegetable helps kill microbes and promotes good digestive health during the rainy season

Image: Pexels

Bitter gourd

The pulp in Indian squash is easily digestible and fibrous. Its antioxidant properties protect us from pathogens that could affect our body during monsoon

Image: Pexels

Indian squash

They can be consumed as they are safe to eat during monsoon and are harmless

Image: Pexels

Potatoes

Mushrooms

Image: Pexels

Mushrooms are high in antibacterial and immune system-enhancing properties which help improve human health during monsoon

Image: Pexels

Beetroot

Beetroot is very effective in maintaining gut health. Its antimicrobial effects prevent the growth of harmful bacteria

Radish helps improve the immune system during monsoon because of its anti-inflammatory properties

Radish

Image: Pexels

Teasel gourd has anti-inflammatory, laxative, and antipyretic properties which prevent cough, cold, and fever

Teasel gourd

Image: Pexels

Ginger

Image: Pexels

They contain antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that prevent colds, cough, and other infections

Image: Pexels

They’re an excellent source of vitamins B, D, E, and K that help boost immunity in the body

Carrots

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here