 Ishita Gupta 

Travel 

OCTOBER 31, 2023

10 must-haves for beach trips

Anchor into the sand, you escape from the heat of the bright sun under its cool and tranquil shade 

Image Source: pexels

Beach umbrella 

Don't forget to pack some lightweight and comfortable clothes such as swimsuits, t-shirts, shorts, and sundresses on your trip 

Image Source: pexels

Lightweight clothes

It's ideal to store your belongings in the wet seashore   

Image Source: pexels

Waterproof wet bags

Safeguard your phone from any unfortunate incident with a waterproof phone case

Image Source: pexels

Waterproof phone case

While taking sunbath always be extra protected from the harmful ultraviolet rays with good sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat 

Image Source: pexels

Sun protection 

Always take a pair of comfortable slippers on your beach trip 

Image Source: pexels

Slippers

Carry a portable charger to be extra ready in case your mobile's battery drains at the beach 

Image Source: pexels

Portable charger

Buy a lightweight beautiful beach bag to hold your stuff without any hassle 

Image Source: pexels

Beach Bags 

To keep the beach unpolluted and captivating don't forget to bring a water bottle 

Image Source: pexels

Water bottle

It's extremely essential to bring a towel and bathrobe to wipe or hold yourself after having fun in the sparkling seawater 

Image Source: pexels

Towel & bathrobe 

