Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
NOVEMBER 05, 2023
10 must-haves for hiking trips
Try to carry a physical map and compass to be familiar with the trails, however, if you don't have a physical map then save the maps on your mobile
Navigator
Image Source: pexels
Choose an appropriate backpack according to the difficulty and length of the hiking routes that you hope to embark upon
Backpack
Image Source: pexels
In case of any medical emergency, it is impossible to find a pharmacy on the hillside, thus a fiirst aid kit can be helpful for both you and your mates
First aid kit
Image Source: pexels
Diversity in the weather is quite common in hill stations, hence try to be extra prepared with spare clothes. Additionally, in case of any injury, the possibility of changing clothes might emerge
Extra clothes
Image Source: pexels
Always pack some extra food with you as hiking can often span longer than expected
Extra food
Image Source: pexels
You could be in major trouble if you don't carry enough water in your backpack
Extra water
Image Source: pexels
It's quite essential to have a source of light for the nighttime. Moreover, don't forget to carry extra batteries
Headlamp
Image Source: pexels
Knives are an immense help in conducting some necessary tasks on a hike
Knives
Image Source: pexels
Keep sunglasses, sun-protective clothes, hats, and sunscreen with you to protect yourself from harmful rays
Sun protection
Image Source: pexels
Buy a lightweight and waterproof pair of hiking boots to be comfortable and active throughout your trip
Hiking boots
Image Source: pexels
