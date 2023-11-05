Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

NOVEMBER 05, 2023

10 must-haves for hiking trips

Try to carry a physical map and compass to be familiar with the trails, however, if you don't have a physical map then save the maps on your mobile 

Navigator 

Image Source: pexels

Choose an appropriate backpack according to the difficulty and length of the hiking routes that you hope to embark upon 

Backpack

Image Source: pexels

In case of any medical emergency, it is impossible to find a pharmacy on the hillside, thus a fiirst aid kit can be helpful for both you and your mates 

First aid kit

Image Source: pexels

Diversity in the weather is quite common in hill stations, hence try to be extra prepared with spare clothes. Additionally, in case of any injury, the possibility of changing clothes might emerge 

Extra clothes

Image Source: pexels

Always pack some extra food with you as hiking can often span longer than expected 

Extra food

Image Source: pexels

You could be in major trouble if you don't carry enough water in your backpack

Extra water

Image Source: pexels

It's quite essential to have a source of light for the nighttime. Moreover, don't forget to carry extra batteries 

Headlamp

Image Source: pexels

Knives are an immense help in conducting some necessary tasks on a hike 

Knives 

Image Source: pexels

Keep sunglasses, sun-protective clothes, hats, and sunscreen with you to protect yourself from harmful rays 

Sun protection

Image Source: pexels

Buy a lightweight and waterproof pair of hiking boots to be comfortable and active throughout your trip 

Hiking boots 

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here