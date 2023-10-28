Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
OCTOBER 28, 2023
10 must-haves for international trips
Your International trip can't take off without a passport and visa, thus apply for a visa as soon as you plan the trip, and make sure to check the expiry date of the passport
Passport and Visas
Image Source: Pexels
To avoid the hassle of buying water bottles countless times, always carry a reusable bottle
Reusable water bottle
Image Source: Pexels
Every country has differently shaped electrical outlets, so it'll be best to have a universal adaptor to charge important devices abroad
Universal Travel Adaptor
Image Source: Pexels
Without proper money, your entire trip will be worthless, hence make sure to bring your credit or debit card for withdrawing foreign cash from ATMs
Debit or Credit Card
Image Source: Pexels
In case you are on any medication, don't forget to talk to your doctor before taking off and ensure to carry enough to last you the whole trip
Medications
Image Source: Pexels
Make sure to pack the clothes according to the climate of the place you're traveling to
Clothes according to climate
Image Source: Pexels
These tiny tags will help you to distinguish your luggage from others, and also if you unfortunately lose one, these tags will help you
Luggage tags
Image Source: Pexels
Travel insurance is your ultimate protector in case you get sick or injured overseas, hence choose the best plan before planning your trip
Travel Insurance
Image Source: Pexels
These devices will be your best friend if you're looking for an escape from long and noisy flights
Noise-canceling headphones
Image Source: Pexels
To get a peaceful and comfortable nap on long International flights these items are superior
Eye mask and neck pillow
Image Source: Pexels
