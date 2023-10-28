Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

OCTOBER 28, 2023

10 must-haves for international trips

Your International trip can't take off without a passport and visa, thus apply for a visa as soon as you plan the trip, and make sure to check the expiry date of the passport 

Passport and Visas

Image Source: Pexels 

To avoid the hassle of buying water bottles countless times, always carry a reusable bottle 

Reusable water bottle

Image Source: Pexels 

Every country has differently shaped electrical outlets, so it'll be best to have a universal adaptor to charge important devices abroad 

Universal Travel Adaptor 

Image Source: Pexels 

Without proper money, your entire trip will be worthless, hence make sure to bring your credit or debit card for withdrawing foreign cash from ATMs 

Debit or Credit Card

Image Source: Pexels 

In case you are on any medication, don't forget to talk to your doctor before taking off and ensure to carry enough to last you the whole trip 

Medications

Image Source: Pexels 

Make sure to pack the clothes according to the climate of the place you're traveling to 

Clothes according to climate

Image Source: Pexels 

These tiny tags will help you to distinguish your luggage from others, and also if you unfortunately lose one, these tags will help you

Luggage tags

Image Source: Pexels 

Travel insurance is your ultimate protector in case you get sick or injured overseas, hence choose the best plan before planning your trip 

Travel Insurance

Image Source: Pexels 

These devices will be your best friend if you're looking for an escape from long and noisy flights 

Noise-canceling headphones 

Image Source: Pexels 

To get a peaceful and comfortable nap on long International flights these items are superior 

Eye mask and neck pillow

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here