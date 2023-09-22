Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 22, 2023
10 Must-Haves For Your Bag
To be hydrated throughout the day never forget to put a water bottle in your bag
Water Bottle
Phones are useless without a charger and earphones,so carry them at all times, especially for long hauls
Chargers and earphones
Try to always keep your wallet inside the bag to avoid any unwanted displacement
Wallet
Keeping a mask is extremely helpful to get rid of the effects of harmful bacteria, viruses and pollution
Mask
You can have a bad breath at any time of the day, hence always keep breath mints and chewing gum to avoid any uncomfortable situation
Breath mints or chewing gum
Never forget to keep extra scrunchies and a hairbrush
Hairbrush and scrunchies
Always keep a pen and notebook in case you urgently want to jot down something
Notebook and pen
Forgetting vital medicines is a big no-no in case you're outside for a long time
Medicine
A perfume bottle is a must-have item in your bags, try to carry a pocket-friendly one in case of space constraints
Perfumes
For maintaining hygiene outdoors, you should always keep tissues and toiletries in your bag
Tissues and toiletries
