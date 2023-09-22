Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 22, 2023

10 Must-Haves For Your Bag

To be hydrated throughout the day never forget to put a water bottle in your bag

Water Bottle

Image - Pexels 

Phones are useless without a charger and earphones,so carry them at all times, especially for long hauls

Chargers and earphones

Image - Pexels 

Try to always keep your wallet inside the bag to avoid any unwanted displacement

Wallet

Image - Pexels 

Keeping a mask is extremely helpful to get rid of the effects of harmful bacteria, viruses and pollution

Mask

Image - Pexels 

You can have a bad breath at any time of the day, hence always keep breath mints and chewing gum to avoid any uncomfortable situation 

Breath mints or chewing gum

Image - Pexels 

Never forget to keep extra scrunchies and a hairbrush 

Hairbrush and scrunchies

Image - Pexels 

Always keep a pen and notebook in case you urgently want to jot down something 

Notebook and pen 

Image - Pexels 

Forgetting vital medicines is a big no-no in case you're outside for a long time

Medicine

Image - Pexels 

A perfume bottle is a must-have item in your bags, try to carry a pocket-friendly one in case of space constraints 

Perfumes

Image - Pexels 

For maintaining hygiene outdoors, you should always keep tissues and toiletries in your bag

Tissues and toiletries 

Image - Pexels 

