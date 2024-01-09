Heading 3

January 09, 2024

10 must-pack items for Amazon Forest 

A headlamp is a must-have as it allows you to have both hands free while providing light

Headlamp

Be prepared for rain by packing a rain jacket. Depending on the time of year, it may rain all day or intermittently

Rain Jacket

Protect yourself from mosquitoes by bringing mosquito repellent. It's always a good idea to wear adequate clothing as well

Mosquito repellent

Choose sturdy, lightweight, and breathable walking shoes or canvas shoes. If possible, opt for waterproof ones

Suitable footwear

Stay hydrated while exploring the Amazon forest. Don't forget to pack a water bottle

Water Bottle

A waterproof bag is handy for storing small equipment like a torch, medications, extra clothes, phone, and camera gear 

Waterproof bag

Pack some toiletries, including soap, as they can be useful for washing clothes and dishes, keeping you clean during your trip

Toiletries

Bring a pair of binoculars to get a closer look at the wildlife without getting too close yourself

Binoculars

Poncho

Carry a lightweight poncho or a breathable rainshell. It can be folded into a compact bundle and easily fit in your backpack

Protect your eyes from the bright sun by bringing sunglasses or hats

Sunglasses

