Mohit K Dixit
January 09, 2024
10 must-pack items for Amazon Forest
A headlamp is a must-have as it allows you to have both hands free while providing light
Headlamp
Image Source: Pexels
Be prepared for rain by packing a rain jacket. Depending on the time of year, it may rain all day or intermittently
Rain Jacket
Image Source: Pexels
Protect yourself from mosquitoes by bringing mosquito repellent. It's always a good idea to wear adequate clothing as well
Mosquito repellent
Image Source: Pexels
Choose sturdy, lightweight, and breathable walking shoes or canvas shoes. If possible, opt for waterproof ones
Suitable footwear
Image Source: Pexels
Stay hydrated while exploring the Amazon forest. Don't forget to pack a water bottle
Image Source: Pexels
Water Bottle
A waterproof bag is handy for storing small equipment like a torch, medications, extra clothes, phone, and camera gear
Waterproof bag
Image Source: Pexels
Pack some toiletries, including soap, as they can be useful for washing clothes and dishes, keeping you clean during your trip
Toiletries
Image Source: Pexels
Bring a pair of binoculars to get a closer look at the wildlife without getting too close yourself
Binoculars
Image Source: Pexels
Poncho
Image Source: Pexels
Carry a lightweight poncho or a breathable rainshell. It can be folded into a compact bundle and easily fit in your backpack
Protect your eyes from the bright sun by bringing sunglasses or hats
Sunglasses
Image Source: Pexels
