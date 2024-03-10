Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
March 10, 2024
10 Must-read books for students
A classic novel exploring themes of racial injustice and moral growth through the eyes of a young girl in the American South
To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee
Image: pexels
A beloved fantasy series following the adventures of a young wizard, Harry Potter, as he attends Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry
Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling
Image: pexels
A dystopian novel depicting a totalitarian regime and exploring themes of surveillance, censorship, and individual freedom
1984 by George Orwell
Image: pexels
The diary of a Jewish girl, Anne Frank, during World War II, providing a poignant firsthand account of life in hiding during the Holocaust
The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank
Image: pexels
A coming-of-age novel narrated by a disenchanted teenager, Holden Caulfield, as he navigates adolescence and societal expectations
Image: pexels
The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger
A classic romance novel exploring themes of love, marriage, and social class in 19th century England
Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
Image: pexels
A thought-provoking dystopian novel set in a society where emotions and memories are suppressed, following a young boy who discovers the truth about his world
The Giver by Lois Lowry
Image: pexels
A philosophical novel following the journey of a shepherd named Santiago as he seeks his personal legend and learns about the importance of following one's dreams
The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho
Image: pexels
The Hunger Games trilogy by Suzanne Collins
Image: pexels
A gripping dystopian series set in a post-apocalyptic world, where teenagers are forced to participate in a televised fight to the death
A compelling allegorical novel depicting the descent into savagery of a group of boys stranded on a deserted island
Lord of the Flies by William Golding
Image: pexels
