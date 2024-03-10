Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

March 10, 2024

10 Must-read books for students

A classic novel exploring themes of racial injustice and moral growth through the eyes of a young girl in the American South

 To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee 

Image: pexels

 A beloved fantasy series following the adventures of a young wizard, Harry Potter, as he attends Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling 

Image: pexels

 A dystopian novel depicting a totalitarian regime and exploring themes of surveillance, censorship, and individual freedom

1984 by George Orwell 

Image: pexels

The diary of a Jewish girl, Anne Frank, during World War II, providing a poignant firsthand account of life in hiding during the Holocaust

The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank 

Image: pexels

A coming-of-age novel narrated by a disenchanted teenager, Holden Caulfield, as he navigates adolescence and societal expectations

Image: pexels

 The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger 

 A classic romance novel exploring themes of love, marriage, and social class in 19th century England

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen 

Image: pexels

A thought-provoking dystopian novel set in a society where emotions and memories are suppressed, following a young boy who discovers the truth about his world

 The Giver by Lois Lowry 

Image: pexels

 A philosophical novel following the journey of a shepherd named Santiago as he seeks his personal legend and learns about the importance of following one's dreams

 The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho 

Image: pexels

 The Hunger Games trilogy by Suzanne Collins 

Image: pexels

A gripping dystopian series set in a post-apocalyptic world, where teenagers are forced to participate in a televised fight to the death

A compelling allegorical novel depicting the descent into savagery of a group of boys stranded on a deserted island

 Lord of the Flies by William Golding 

Image: pexels

