RAINA REYAZ
Lifestyle
December 03, 2023
10 Must
Read Novels
Harper Lee's classic novel explores themes of racial injustice and moral growth in Maycomb, Alabama. Through the eyes of Scout Finch, the story imparts profound lessons about empathy and the human condition
To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee
Images: Pexels
A dystopian masterpiece, 1984 delves into the dangers of totalitarianism and the loss of personal freedom. This novel remains a haunting warning about the power of surveillance and propaganda
1984 by George Orwell
Images: Pexels
Jane Austen's timeless novel is a delightful exploration of love, class, and societal expectations. The witty and spirited character of Elizabeth Bennet is an enduring symbol of independence
Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
Images: Instagram- penguinclassics
A timeless masterpiece of gothic fiction that explores themes of love, revenge, and the eerie moors of England. The turbulent love story of Heathcliff and Catherine unfolds in a haunting and atmospheric setting, leaving a lasting impact on literature
Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë
Images: Instagram- penguinclassics
A timeless novel that explores the dark side of the American Dream through the story of Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire who throws lavish parties in an attempt to win back the love of his life. However, his wealth is built on lies and deceit, and his dream is ultimately unattainable
The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Images: Instagram- penguinclassics
A masterpiece of magical realism, this novel weaves a multi-generational family saga in the fictional town of Macondo. Márquez's storytelling is a testament to the power of imagination
One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez
Images: Pexels
Through the voice of Holden Caulfield, this novel provides a poignant exploration of teenage angst, alienation, and the search for authenticity in a conformist world
The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger
Images: Pexels
A tale of friendship, betrayal, and redemption, this novel delves into the lives of two childhood friends in Afghanistan and their enduring connection in the face of personal and political upheaval
The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini
Images: Instagram- khosseini
Narrated by Death, this World War II-era novel tells the story of Liesel Meminger, a young girl who finds solace and hope in the act of stealing books. It's a poignant celebration of the power of words and resilience in the face of adversity
The Book Thief by Markus Zusak
Images: Instagram- markuszusak
Through the letters of Celie, a young African American woman, this novel explores the struggles and triumphs of African American women in the early 20th century, touching on themes of resilience and sisterhood
The Color Purple by Alice Walker
Images: Instagram- penguinclassics
A philosophical and inspirational journey, this novel follows Santiago, a shepherd, as he embarks on a quest for his personal legend. Coelho's storytelling imparts wisdom about destiny, dreams, and the pursuit of one's purpose in life
The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho
Images: Instagram- penguinclassics
