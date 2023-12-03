Heading 3

RAINA REYAZ

Lifestyle

December 03, 2023

10 Must
Read Novels

Harper Lee's classic novel explores themes of racial injustice and moral growth in Maycomb, Alabama. Through the eyes of Scout Finch, the story imparts profound lessons about empathy and the human condition

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

 Images: Pexels

A dystopian masterpiece, 1984 delves into the dangers of totalitarianism and the loss of personal freedom. This novel remains a haunting warning about the power of surveillance and propaganda

1984 by George Orwell

 Images: Pexels

Jane Austen's timeless novel is a delightful exploration of love, class, and societal expectations. The witty and spirited character of Elizabeth Bennet is an enduring symbol of independence

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

 Images: Instagram- penguinclassics

A timeless masterpiece of gothic fiction that explores themes of love, revenge, and the eerie moors of England. The turbulent love story of Heathcliff and Catherine unfolds in a haunting and atmospheric setting, leaving a lasting impact on literature

Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë 

 Images: Instagram- penguinclassics

A timeless novel that explores the dark side of the American Dream through the story of Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire who throws lavish parties in an attempt to win back the love of his life. However, his wealth is built on lies and deceit, and his dream is ultimately unattainable

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

 Images: Instagram- penguinclassics

A masterpiece of magical realism, this novel weaves a multi-generational family saga in the fictional town of Macondo. Márquez's storytelling is a testament to the power of imagination

One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez

 Images: Pexels

 Through the voice of Holden Caulfield, this novel provides a poignant exploration of teenage angst, alienation, and the search for authenticity in a conformist world

The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger

 Images: Pexels

A tale of friendship, betrayal, and redemption, this novel delves into the lives of two childhood friends in Afghanistan and their enduring connection in the face of personal and political upheaval

The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini

 Images: Instagram- khosseini

Narrated by Death, this World War II-era novel tells the story of Liesel Meminger, a young girl who finds solace and hope in the act of stealing books. It's a poignant celebration of the power of words and resilience in the face of adversity

The Book Thief by Markus Zusak

 Images: Instagram- markuszusak

Through the letters of Celie, a young African American woman, this novel explores the struggles and triumphs of African American women in the early 20th century, touching on themes of resilience and sisterhood

The Color Purple by Alice Walker

 Images: Instagram- penguinclassics

 A philosophical and inspirational journey, this novel follows Santiago, a shepherd, as he embarks on a quest for his personal legend. Coelho's storytelling imparts wisdom about destiny, dreams, and the pursuit of one's purpose in life

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

 Images: Instagram- penguinclassics

