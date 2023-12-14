Heading 3
10 must read short stories
Unravel the unsettling layers of a seemingly idyllic town as Shirley Jackson explores the dark consequences of blind tradition in this classic tale
The Lottery by Shirley Jackson
O. Henry's timeless story captures the essence of sacrifice and love as a young couple navigates the challenges of gift-giving with limited means
The Gift of the Magi by O. Henry
Published in 1953, the narrative centers around Mary Maloney, a seemingly ordinary housewife, and takes an unexpected turn of events
Lamb to the Slaughter by Roald Dahl
Hemingway's minimalist prose unfolds a poignant conversation between a couple at a train station, addressing themes of communication and the weight of decisions
Hills Like White Elephants by Ernest Hemingway
Conclude Joyce’s collection Dubliners with The Dead, a poignant exploration of love, memory, and the impact of the past on the present
The Dead by James Joyce
Witness the unraveling sanity of a woman confined to a room in this feminist classic that explores themes of mental health and societal expectations
The Yellow Wallpaper by Charlotte Perkins Gilman
A short story, known for it’s dark and suspenseful storytelling. Published in 1959, this narrative takes readers on a mysterious journey with unexpected twists
The Landlady by Roald Dahl
This American folk tale has become a classic, known for its spooky atmosphere and the iconic character of the Headless Horseman
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Washington Irving
Kafka’s surreal tale unfolds as Gregor Samsa wakes up one day to find himself transformed into a giant insect, delving into themes of alienation and absurdity
The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka
Delve into the mind of a narrator plagued by guilt and paranoia in this chilling masterpiece by Edgar Allan Poe—a tale that continues to send shivers down the spine
The Tell-Tale Heart by Edgar Allan Poe
