Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 14, 2023

10 must read short stories

Unravel the unsettling layers of a seemingly idyllic town as Shirley Jackson explores the dark consequences of blind tradition in this classic tale

The Lottery by Shirley Jackson

Image: Pexels

O. Henry's timeless story captures the essence of sacrifice and love as a young couple navigates the challenges of gift-giving with limited means

The Gift of the Magi by O. Henry

Image: Pexels

Published in 1953, the narrative centers around Mary Maloney, a seemingly ordinary housewife, and takes an unexpected turn of events

Lamb to the Slaughter by Roald Dahl

Image: Pexels

Hemingway's minimalist prose unfolds a poignant conversation between a couple at a train station, addressing themes of communication and the weight of decisions

Hills Like White Elephants by Ernest Hemingway

Image: Pexels

Conclude Joyce’s collection Dubliners with The Dead, a poignant exploration of love, memory, and the impact of the past on the present

The Dead by James Joyce

Image: Pexels

Witness the unraveling sanity of a woman confined to a room in this feminist classic that explores themes of mental health and societal expectations

The Yellow Wallpaper by Charlotte Perkins Gilman

Image: Pexels

A short story, known for it’s dark and suspenseful storytelling. Published in 1959, this narrative takes readers on a mysterious journey with unexpected twists

The Landlady by Roald Dahl

Image: Pexels

This American folk tale has become a classic, known for its spooky atmosphere and the iconic character of the Headless Horseman

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Washington Irving

Image: Pexels

Kafka’s surreal tale unfolds as Gregor Samsa wakes up one day to find himself transformed into a giant insect, delving into themes of alienation and absurdity

The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka

Image: Pexels

Delve into the mind of a narrator plagued by guilt and paranoia in this chilling masterpiece by Edgar Allan Poe—a tale that continues to send shivers down the spine

The Tell-Tale Heart by Edgar Allan Poe

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here