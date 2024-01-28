Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

January 28, 2024

10 must-try dishes from Chandni Chowk

Deep-fried poori made from a blend of urad dal and wheat flour, served with spicy potato curry and tangy tamarind chutney

Bedmi Puri 

Image Source: Shutterstock

The narrow lanes of Old Delhi come alive with the tantalizing aroma of skewered delights. The area is a haven for meat lovers

Kebabs 

Image Source: Shutterstock

This fruit chaat combines fresh seasonal fruits carved in patterns, stuffed with Kabuli chana and pomegranates with chaat masala

Kuliya ki chaat 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Soft lentil dumplings, or "bhallas," are soaked in cool, creamy yogurt and generously adorned with chutneys and spices

Dahi bhallе

Image Source: Shutterstock

This Chandni Chowk delicacy is a twist on the traditional samosa, which is almost like an aloo puff with 60 layers of Filo pastry, 30 on each side

Japani samosa

Image Source: Shutterstock

This Delhi specialty, also known as "Malai Makkhan," is a winter delicacy crafted from churned milk froth adorned with saffron, pistachios, and silver leaf

Daulat ki Chaat

Image Source: Pexels

Crafted with precision, these saffron-infused spirals are named after the legendary Bahubali, for their colossal size

Bahubali jalеbi

Image Source: Shutterstock

A beloved Chandni Chowk specialty, this dessert features flaky, saffron-infused semolina/ sooji puris called "Nagoris" paired with sooji halwa

Nagori Halwa

Image Source: Shutterstock

This iconic dish features moong dal vadas immersed in fermented mustard water, known as “kanji”

Kanji vada

Image Source: Shutterstock

Treat yourself to the indulgent combination of thick rabri and falooda topped with rose syrup and nuts

Rabri Falooda

Image Source: Shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here