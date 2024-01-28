Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 28, 2024
10 must-try dishes from Chandni Chowk
Deep-fried poori made from a blend of urad dal and wheat flour, served with spicy potato curry and tangy tamarind chutney
Bedmi Puri
Image Source: Shutterstock
The narrow lanes of Old Delhi come alive with the tantalizing aroma of skewered delights. The area is a haven for meat lovers
Kebabs
Image Source: Shutterstock
This fruit chaat combines fresh seasonal fruits carved in patterns, stuffed with Kabuli chana and pomegranates with chaat masala
Kuliya ki chaat
Image Source: Shutterstock
Soft lentil dumplings, or "bhallas," are soaked in cool, creamy yogurt and generously adorned with chutneys and spices
Dahi bhallе
Image Source: Shutterstock
This Chandni Chowk delicacy is a twist on the traditional samosa, which is almost like an aloo puff with 60 layers of Filo pastry, 30 on each side
Japani samosa
Image Source: Shutterstock
This Delhi specialty, also known as "Malai Makkhan," is a winter delicacy crafted from churned milk froth adorned with saffron, pistachios, and silver leaf
Daulat ki Chaat
Image Source: Pexels
Crafted with precision, these saffron-infused spirals are named after the legendary Bahubali, for their colossal size
Bahubali jalеbi
Image Source: Shutterstock
A beloved Chandni Chowk specialty, this dessert features flaky, saffron-infused semolina/ sooji puris called "Nagoris" paired with sooji halwa
Nagori Halwa
Image Source: Shutterstock
This iconic dish features moong dal vadas immersed in fermented mustard water, known as “kanji”
Kanji vada
Image Source: Shutterstock
Treat yourself to the indulgent combination of thick rabri and falooda topped with rose syrup and nuts
Rabri Falooda
Image Source: Shutterstock
