Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 05, 2024
10 Must-Try Dishes in Srinagar
Tender lamb cooked in a rich, aromatic gravy with yogurt, garlic, saffron, and cardamom
Rogan Josh
Image: Freepik
Fragrant rice cooked with saffron, mixed nuts, and dried fruits
Kashmiri Pulao
Image: Freepik
Mutton in a light yogurt-based curry with fennel and dried mint
Yakhni
Image: Freepik
Sweet rice dish with saffron, cinnamon, cardamom, and dry fruits
Modur Pulao
Image: Freepik
Fried lamb ribs marinated with spices and yogurt, then slow-cooked
Tabak Maaz
Image: Freepik
Lotus stems in a yogurt gravy seasoned with mild spices
Image: Freepik
Nadru Yakhni
Minced mutton balls cooked in a creamy yogurt gravy with spices
Goshtaba
Image: Freepik
Turnips and mutton slow-cooked in a rich gravy
Shab Deg
Image: Freepik
Traditional green tea brewed with saffron, almonds, and spices
Kahwa
Image: Freepik
Pink-colored salty tea made with milk, baking soda, and cardamom
Sheer Chai
Image: Freepik
