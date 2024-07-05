Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

july 05, 2024

10 Must-Try Dishes in Srinagar

Tender lamb cooked in a rich, aromatic gravy with yogurt, garlic, saffron, and cardamom

Rogan Josh

Image: Freepik

Fragrant rice cooked with saffron, mixed nuts, and dried fruits

Kashmiri Pulao

Image: Freepik

Mutton in a light yogurt-based curry with fennel and dried mint

Yakhni

Image: Freepik

Sweet rice dish with saffron, cinnamon, cardamom, and dry fruits

Modur Pulao

Image: Freepik

Fried lamb ribs marinated with spices and yogurt, then slow-cooked

Tabak Maaz

Image: Freepik

Lotus stems in a yogurt gravy seasoned with mild spices

Image: Freepik

Nadru Yakhni

Minced mutton balls cooked in a creamy yogurt gravy with spices

Goshtaba

Image: Freepik

Turnips and mutton slow-cooked in a rich gravy

Shab Deg

Image: Freepik

Traditional green tea brewed with saffron, almonds, and spices

Kahwa

Image: Freepik

Pink-colored salty tea made with milk, baking soda, and cardamom

Sheer Chai

Image: Freepik

