Pujya Doss

september 22, 2023

Lifestyle 

10 Must-Try Korean Desserts

Korean rice cakes come in various shapes, sizes, and flavors Some popular types include Injeolmi (coated with roasted soybean powder), Songpyeon, and Gyeongdan

Tteok 

Image: Pexels

A variation of bingsu, Patbingsu features a generous amount of sweet red bean paste as a topping along with other toppings like mochi, rice cakes, and fruits

Patbingsu

Image: Pexels (this image is just for representation) 

These are sweet pancakes filled with a mixture of brown sugar, cinnamon, and chopped nuts

Hotteok 

Image: Pexels (this image is just for representation) 

A popular shaved ice dessert topped with various sweet toppings, such as sweetened condensed milk, red bean paste, fruits, ice cream, and more

Bingsu 

Image: Pexels

Pressed sweets made with various ingredients such as nuts, seeds, and fruits

Dasik 

Image: Pexels (this image is just for representation) 

A crispy snack made with glutinous rice flour and honey

Gangjeong 

Image: Pexels

Sweet taffy made with glutinous rice flour and sugar

Image: Pexels

Yeot 

Traditional Korean punches made with fruits, flowers, and honey

Image: Pexels (this image is just for representation) 

Hwachae 

Sweet rice cake made with glutinous rice flour, honey, and nuts

Yaksik 

Image: Pexels (this image is just for representation) 

Cinnamon punch made with persimmons and ginger

Sujeonggwa 

Image: Pexels (this image is just for representation) 

