10 Must-Try Korean Desserts
Korean rice cakes come in various shapes, sizes, and flavors Some popular types include Injeolmi (coated with roasted soybean powder), Songpyeon, and Gyeongdan
Tteok
Image: Pexels
A variation of bingsu, Patbingsu features a generous amount of sweet red bean paste as a topping along with other toppings like mochi, rice cakes, and fruits
Patbingsu
Image: Pexels (this image is just for representation)
These are sweet pancakes filled with a mixture of brown sugar, cinnamon, and chopped nuts
Hotteok
Image: Pexels (this image is just for representation)
A popular shaved ice dessert topped with various sweet toppings, such as sweetened condensed milk, red bean paste, fruits, ice cream, and more
Bingsu
Image: Pexels
Pressed sweets made with various ingredients such as nuts, seeds, and fruits
Dasik
Image: Pexels (this image is just for representation)
A crispy snack made with glutinous rice flour and honey
Gangjeong
Image: Pexels
Sweet taffy made with glutinous rice flour and sugar
Image: Pexels
Yeot
Traditional Korean punches made with fruits, flowers, and honey
Image: Pexels (this image is just for representation)
Hwachae
Sweet rice cake made with glutinous rice flour, honey, and nuts
Yaksik
Image: Pexels (this image is just for representation)
Cinnamon punch made with persimmons and ginger
Sujeonggwa
Image: Pexels (this image is just for representation)