Pujya Doss

september 22, 2023

Lifestyle 

10 Must-Try Korean Experiences

Embrace tradition by donning a colorful Hanbok, Korea's traditional attire, and explore historic palaces for a royal experience

Hanbok Wearing

Image: Pexels

Attend a high-energy K-pop concert for an electrifying showcase of music, dance, and fan culture

K-pop Concert

Image: Pexels

Unwind at a Korean spa, a Jjimjilbang, with various saunas, hot baths, and relaxation areas, offers a soothing escape

Jjimjilbang Spa

Image: Pexels

Enjoy a non-verbal comedic performance, Nanta, featuring rhythm, cooking, and laughter, a unique theatrical experience

Nanta Show

Image: Pexels (this image is just for representation)

Immerse in Buddhist culture by participating in a temple stay program, meditating, and enjoying vegetarian meals

Temple Stay

Image: Pexels (this image is just for representation) 

Savor diverse street foods like tteokbokki, odeng, and hotteok from bustling Korean markets for a flavorful culinary adventure

Street Food Tasting

Image: Pexels

Trek through the stunning Seoraksan National Park, revealing breathtaking landscapes and scenic trails

Image: Pexels (this image is just for representation) 

Hiking in Seoraksan 

Partake in a traditional Korean tea ceremony, steeped in mindfulness and the art of tea preparation

Image: Pexels 

Tea Ceremony

Cycle along the picturesque Han River, explore parks and enjoy the riverfront views of Seoul

Han River Cycling 

Image: Pexels

Witness the vibrant Andong Mask Dance Festival, featuring mesmerizing mask performances, traditional music, and cultural immersion

Andong Mask Dance Festival

Image: Pexels (this image is just for representation) 

