10 Must-Try Korean Street Foods

Chewy rice cakes smothered in spicy gochujang sauce, a beloved Korean classic that packs a flavorful punch

IMAGE: PEXELS

Tteokbokki

A convenient cup filled with marinated beef, vegetables, and rice, perfect for an on-the-go savory snack

IMAGE: PEXELS

Bulgogi Cupbap

A fragrant and spicy fried rice dish featuring Korea's iconic fermented cabbage, kimchi

IMAGE: PEXELS

Kimchi Bokkeumbap

Korean blood sausage, a unique and flavorful dish

IMAGE: PEXELS

Soondae

Fish cake skewers bathed in a savory broth, a popular street food that warms the soul

IMAGE: PEXELS

Odeng

Spiral-cut potatoes deep-fried to perfection, offering a crispy and delightful potato-on-a-stick experience

IMAGE: PEXELS

Hweori Gamja

Korean dumplings, either steamed or fried, stuffed with a savory mixture of vegetables and meat

Mandu

IMAGE: PEXELS

Savory egg muffins that make for a satisfying and portable breakfast

IMAGE: PEXELS

Gyeran Bbang

Colorful rolls of rice and vegetables, wrapped in seaweed and perfect for a quick, balanced meal

Kimbap

IMAGE: PEXELS

Crispy, flavorful, and often spicy, Korean fried chicken is a street food favorite known for its mouthwatering appeal

IMAGE: PEXELS

Korean Fried Chicken

