10 Must-Try Korean Street Foods
Chewy rice cakes smothered in spicy gochujang sauce, a beloved Korean classic that packs a flavorful punch
IMAGE: PEXELS
Tteokbokki
A convenient cup filled with marinated beef, vegetables, and rice, perfect for an on-the-go savory snack
IMAGE: PEXELS
Bulgogi Cupbap
A fragrant and spicy fried rice dish featuring Korea's iconic fermented cabbage, kimchi
IMAGE: PEXELS
Kimchi Bokkeumbap
Korean blood sausage, a unique and flavorful dish
IMAGE: PEXELS
Soondae
Fish cake skewers bathed in a savory broth, a popular street food that warms the soul
IMAGE: PEXELS
Odeng
Spiral-cut potatoes deep-fried to perfection, offering a crispy and delightful potato-on-a-stick experience
IMAGE: PEXELS
Hweori Gamja
Korean dumplings, either steamed or fried, stuffed with a savory mixture of vegetables and meat
Mandu
IMAGE: PEXELS
Savory egg muffins that make for a satisfying and portable breakfast
IMAGE: PEXELS
Gyeran Bbang
Colorful rolls of rice and vegetables, wrapped in seaweed and perfect for a quick, balanced meal
Kimbap
IMAGE: PEXELS
Crispy, flavorful, and often spicy, Korean fried chicken is a street food favorite known for its mouthwatering appeal
IMAGE: PEXELS
Korean Fried Chicken