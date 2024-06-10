Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

JUNE 10, 2024

10 Must-try Sindhi sweets 


A rich, indulgent sweet that offers a delightful combination of caramelised sugar and crunchy walnuts

AKHROT MITHAI

Image source- Freepik

Image: Saransh goila Instagram 

This unique sweet dish is made with sweet potatoes, sugar, and ghee and flavored with cardamom and saffron

TUK PATATA

For those who enjoy coconut desserts, this creamy sweet made with grated coconut, condensed milk, sugar, and cardamom is a treat

Image source- Freepik

PIYUN MITHAI

This is a sweet flatbread made especially during the festival of Thadri, with wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee

Image source- Freepik

MITHO LOLO

Probably the most popular Sindhi mithai made from roasted chickpea flour, ghee, and sugar

Image: India Pictures Instagram 

SINGHAR JI MITHAI

This ladoo is made from roasted besan (gram flour), ghee, sugar, cardamom and nuts

Image source- Freepik

BESAN LADOO

Made with broken wheat (dalia), milk, sugar, and flavorings such as cardamom, saffron, and garnished with nuts

KHEERNI

Image: Cult Post Instagram 

Tosha is made by knitting dough with flour, ghee, and milk, forming it into buns, frying, and soaking it in sugar syrup

SINDHI TOSHA

Image: Shivani Mehta Instagram 

This traditional Sindhi chikki is made from peanuts, sesame, chana dal, sugar, jaggery, murmura, etc

VARO 

Image source- Freepik

Deep-fried pastry filled with sweet stuffing like khoya and nuts

SATPURA

Image source- Freepik

