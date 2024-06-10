Heading 3
JUNE 10, 2024
10 Must-try Sindhi sweets
A rich, indulgent sweet that offers a delightful combination of caramelised sugar and crunchy walnuts
AKHROT MITHAI
Image source- Freepik
Image: Saransh goila Instagram
This unique sweet dish is made with sweet potatoes, sugar, and ghee and flavored with cardamom and saffron
TUK PATATA
For those who enjoy coconut desserts, this creamy sweet made with grated coconut, condensed milk, sugar, and cardamom is a treat
Image source- Freepik
PIYUN MITHAI
This is a sweet flatbread made especially during the festival of Thadri, with wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee
Image source- Freepik
MITHO LOLO
Probably the most popular Sindhi mithai made from roasted chickpea flour, ghee, and sugar
Image: India Pictures Instagram
SINGHAR JI MITHAI
This ladoo is made from roasted besan (gram flour), ghee, sugar, cardamom and nuts
Image source- Freepik
BESAN LADOO
Made with broken wheat (dalia), milk, sugar, and flavorings such as cardamom, saffron, and garnished with nuts
KHEERNI
Image: Cult Post Instagram
Tosha is made by knitting dough with flour, ghee, and milk, forming it into buns, frying, and soaking it in sugar syrup
SINDHI TOSHA
Image: Shivani Mehta Instagram
This traditional Sindhi chikki is made from peanuts, sesame, chana dal, sugar, jaggery, murmura, etc
VARO
Image source- Freepik
Deep-fried pastry filled with sweet stuffing like khoya and nuts
SATPURA
Image source- Freepik
