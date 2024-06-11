Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
june 11, 2024
10 Must-Try South Indian Desserts
Payasam, a traditional South Indian dessert, is a sweet pudding made with milk, rice, or vermicelli, flavoured with cardamom and garnished with nuts and raisins
Payasam
Mysore Pak is a rich and dense sweet made from ghee, sugar, and gram flour. Originating from Mysore, it melts in your mouth with a burst of sweetness
Mysore Pak
Ada Pradhaman is a classic Kerala dessert made with rice flakes, coconut milk, jaggery, and garnished with coconut bits, cashews, and raisins
Ada Pradhaman
Rava Kesari is a vibrant orange dessert made from semolina, ghee, sugar, and flavoured with saffron and cardamom, often served during festivals
Rava Kesari
Badam Halwa is a luxurious South Indian dessert made from ground almonds, ghee, sugar, and cardamom, known for its rich and creamy texture
Badam Halwa
Unniyappam are small, sweet fritters made from rice, jaggery, banana, and coconut, deep-fried to golden perfection, popular in Kerala
Unniyappam
Coconut Barfi is a delightful dessert made from grated coconut, condensed milk, and sugar, often garnished with cardamom and nuts
Coconut Barfi
Sakkarai Pongal is a festive South Indian sweet rice dish made with rice, moong dal, jaggery, ghee, and nuts, typically prepared during the Pongal festival
Sakkarai Pongal
Kozhukattai
Kozhukattai are steamed dumplings made from rice flour dough, filled with sweet coconut and jaggery mixture, often prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi
Pootharekulu, a delicacy from Andhra Pradesh, is a wafer-thin sweet made from rice starch, sugar, and ghee, often wrapped like a paper roll
Pootharekulu
