Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 11, 2024

10 Must-Try South Indian Desserts

Payasam, a traditional South Indian dessert, is a sweet pudding made with milk, rice, or vermicelli, flavoured with cardamom and garnished with nuts and raisins

Payasam

Mysore Pak is a rich and dense sweet made from ghee, sugar, and gram flour. Originating from Mysore, it melts in your mouth with a burst of sweetness

Mysore Pak

Ada Pradhaman is a classic Kerala dessert made with rice flakes, coconut milk, jaggery, and garnished with coconut bits, cashews, and raisins

Ada Pradhaman

Rava Kesari is a vibrant orange dessert made from semolina, ghee, sugar, and flavoured with saffron and cardamom, often served during festivals

Rava Kesari

Badam Halwa is a luxurious South Indian dessert made from ground almonds, ghee, sugar, and cardamom, known for its rich and creamy texture

Badam Halwa

Unniyappam are small, sweet fritters made from rice, jaggery, banana, and coconut, deep-fried to golden perfection, popular in Kerala

Unniyappam

Coconut Barfi is a delightful dessert made from grated coconut, condensed milk, and sugar, often garnished with cardamom and nuts

Coconut Barfi

Sakkarai Pongal is a festive South Indian sweet rice dish made with rice, moong dal, jaggery, ghee, and nuts, typically prepared during the Pongal festival

Sakkarai Pongal

Kozhukattai

Kozhukattai are steamed dumplings made from rice flour dough, filled with sweet coconut and jaggery mixture, often prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi

Pootharekulu, a delicacy from Andhra Pradesh, is a wafer-thin sweet made from rice starch, sugar, and ghee, often wrapped like a paper roll

Pootharekulu

