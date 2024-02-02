Heading 3

10 must-try sweet dishes of Gujarat 

    A creamy and sweet rice pudding made with milk, rice, and sugar, flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts

Doodh Pak

Image: Pixabay

    Similar to rabri, Basundi is a condensed milk dessert flavored with cardamom and nutmeg, garnished with chopped nuts

Basundi

Image: Pixabay

    A popular and delicious deep-fried sweet made by coiling fermented batter into pretzel or circular shapes and then soaking them in sugar syrup

Jalebi

Image: Pixabay

    A traditional Rajasthani sweet that is also popular in Gujarat during festivals. It's a disc-shaped sweet made from flour and soaked in sugar syrup

Ghevar

Image: Pixabay

    A rich and nutty sweet made from gram flour, ghee, and sugar, often garnished with almonds or pistachios

Image: Pixabay

Mohantal

    A unique sweet dish made from chana dal (split chickpeas) cooked with ghee, and sugar, and flavored with cardamom

 Gujarati Dal Halwa

Image: Pixabay

    A sweet dish from Surat, Ghari is a round-shaped sweet made from clarified butter, maida (all-purpose flour), and filled with khoya (reduced milk) and dry fruits

Surati Ghari

Image: Pixabay

    A traditional Gujarati sweet made with wheat flour, ghee, and jaggery, often flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts

Kansar

Image: Pixabay

Malpua

Image: Pixabay

    Fried pancakes made from flour, milk, and sugar, often flavored with fennel seeds or cardamom and soaked in sugar syrup

     Deep-fried sweets made from rice flour, jaggery, and sesame seeds, enjoyed during festivals and special occasions

Anarse

Image: Pixabay

