FEBRUARY 2, 2024
10 must-try sweet dishes of Gujarat
A creamy and sweet rice pudding made with milk, rice, and sugar, flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts
Doodh Pak
Image: Pixabay
Similar to rabri, Basundi is a condensed milk dessert flavored with cardamom and nutmeg, garnished with chopped nuts
Basundi
Image: Pixabay
A popular and delicious deep-fried sweet made by coiling fermented batter into pretzel or circular shapes and then soaking them in sugar syrup
Jalebi
Image: Pixabay
A traditional Rajasthani sweet that is also popular in Gujarat during festivals. It's a disc-shaped sweet made from flour and soaked in sugar syrup
Ghevar
Image: Pixabay
A rich and nutty sweet made from gram flour, ghee, and sugar, often garnished with almonds or pistachios
Image: Pixabay
Mohantal
A unique sweet dish made from chana dal (split chickpeas) cooked with ghee, and sugar, and flavored with cardamom
Gujarati Dal Halwa
Image: Pixabay
A sweet dish from Surat, Ghari is a round-shaped sweet made from clarified butter, maida (all-purpose flour), and filled with khoya (reduced milk) and dry fruits
Surati Ghari
Image: Pixabay
A traditional Gujarati sweet made with wheat flour, ghee, and jaggery, often flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts
Kansar
Image: Pixabay
Malpua
Image: Pixabay
Fried pancakes made from flour, milk, and sugar, often flavored with fennel seeds or cardamom and soaked in sugar syrup
Deep-fried sweets made from rice flour, jaggery, and sesame seeds, enjoyed during festivals and special occasions
Anarse
Image: Pixabay
