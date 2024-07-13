Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 13, 2024
10 must-try traditional dishes of India
Butter Chicken is a classic Indian curry consisting of chicken cooked in a creamy tomato gravy
Butter Chicken
Image: Freepik
Biryani is an aromatic dish made from rice layered with marinated meat and a blend of spices, cooked usually in a handi
Biryani
Image: Freepik
A popular South Indian dish made from a fermented batter of rice and various lentils, filled with a spiced potato mixture and served with coconut chutney and sambar
Masala Dosa
Image: Freepik
A comforting Indian dish made from wheat/maida flatbreads which are filled with a mixture of potato, onions, and various spices
Aloo Paratha
Image: Freepik
A flavorful Indian dish consisting of marinated paneer cubes which are grilled to perfection and served with green or red chutney
Paneer Tikka
Image: Freepik
A regal Indian dish consisting of paneer cooked in a thick, creamy, tomato-based gravy
Image: Freepik
Shahi Paneer
A classic North Indian dish comprising chickpea curry (chole) served with deep-fried wheat/maida bread (bhature)
Chole Bhature
Image: Freepik
A Gujarati delight comprising steamed cakes made from fermented rice and chickpea batter garnished with mustard seeds and coriander
Dhokla
Image: Freepik
Another South Indian classic consisting of steamed fermented rice and lentil cakes served with sambar and chutney
Idli
Image: Freepik
A succulent Indian dish consisting of deep-fried paneer and vegetable balls, cooked in a rich and creamy tomato-based gravy
Malai Kofta
Image: Freepik
