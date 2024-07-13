Heading 3

july 13, 2024

10 must-try traditional dishes of India

Butter Chicken is a classic Indian curry consisting of chicken cooked in a creamy tomato gravy

Butter Chicken

Image: Freepik

Biryani is an aromatic dish made from rice layered with marinated meat and a blend of spices, cooked usually in a handi

Biryani

Image: Freepik

A popular South Indian dish made from a fermented batter of rice and various lentils, filled with a spiced potato mixture and served with coconut chutney and sambar

Masala Dosa

Image: Freepik

A comforting Indian dish made from wheat/maida flatbreads which are filled with a mixture of potato, onions, and various spices

Aloo Paratha

Image: Freepik

A flavorful Indian dish consisting of marinated paneer cubes which are grilled to perfection and served with green or red chutney

Paneer Tikka

Image: Freepik

A regal Indian dish consisting of paneer cooked in a thick, creamy, tomato-based gravy

Image: Freepik

Shahi Paneer

A classic North Indian dish comprising chickpea curry (chole) served with deep-fried wheat/maida bread (bhature)

Chole Bhature

Image: Freepik

A Gujarati delight comprising steamed cakes made from fermented rice and chickpea batter garnished with mustard seeds and coriander

Dhokla

Image: Freepik

Another South Indian classic consisting of steamed fermented rice and lentil cakes served with sambar and chutney

Idli

Image: Freepik

A succulent Indian dish consisting of deep-fried paneer and vegetable balls, cooked in a rich and creamy tomato-based gravy

Malai Kofta

Image: Freepik

