OCTOBER 16, 2023

10 Must Visit Amusement Parks

It is a grand amusement park that offers thrilling experiences to adventure lovers

Hong Kong Ocean Park

It is one of the most visited parks in the world that still has many historical and original attractions

Disneyland Park, US

It is said to be one of the oldest operating amusement parks situated in Copenhagen and has many rides

Tivoli Gardens, Denmark

Called Germany's largest theme park, it has more than 100 attractions and 18 themed areas

Europa Park, Germany

This amusement park has thrilling rides that include Blue Tornado and Raptor. Gardaland also promises to take you on an adventurous journey

Gardaland, Italy

It offers many legendary stage shows and an exhilarating selection of head-spinning roller coasters

Pleasure Beach, UK

It's just amazing! This unique fantasy-themed park in the Netherlands is a great place to relive your childhood memories

Efteling, The Netherlands

Legoland has over 70 rides, shows, and attractions, making it one of the best amusement parks

Legoland, Malaysia

It is known to be one of the loudest and craziest amusement parks and has more than 60 rides to offer

Wonderla, India

Probably the greatest amusement park in the United Kingdom, Alton Towers is known for its world-class roller coasters, such as the Nemesis

Alton Towers, UK

