Priyanshi Shah

Travel

MAY 12, 2024

 10 Places to Visit in Bhubaneswar

Ancient Jain temples with stunning carvings from the 1st century BC are located near Bhubaneswar’s outskirts

Udaygiri and Khandagiri caves

Images: freepik

Built in the 7th century, this temple in Bhubaneswar is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is admired for its intricate carvings

Parashurameshavara Temple

Images: freepik

This place is known for its historical significance, and Shanti Stupa atop the hill offers a serene environment, popular for picnics

Dhauligiri

Images: freepik

Buddhist excavation site with unique stones and inscriptions, this place is a couple of hours away from Bhubaneswar, perfect for enjoying the nearby campus and scenic views

Ratnagiri

Images: freepik

Home to over 1600 animals, this park also includes endangered species, making it a top destination for tourists, scientists, and researchers

Nandankann Zoologocial Park

Images: freepik

The oldest temple in Bhubaneswar is famous for its grandeur and is best experienced during Shivratri celebrations

Lingaraja Temple

Images: freepik

This place is famous for Jagannath Temple and Puri beach festivals, also Chilika lake nearby offers tranquility amidst nature

Images: freepik

Puri

The sacred lake near Lingaraja temple is believed to cleanse sins with a dip, and nearby temples include Swarna Jaleshwar and Vaital Deul

Bindu Sarovar

Images: freepik

This museum showcases Odisha’s tribal culture and is conveniently located near the Railway Station

Museum of Tribal Arts and Artefacts

Images: freepik

Konark

Images: freepik

This place famous for the Sun Temple- A UNESCO World Heritage Site is known for its architectural brilliance

