Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MAY 12, 2024
10 Places to Visit in Bhubaneswar
Ancient Jain temples with stunning carvings from the 1st century BC are located near Bhubaneswar’s outskirts
Udaygiri and Khandagiri caves
Images: freepik
Built in the 7th century, this temple in Bhubaneswar is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is admired for its intricate carvings
Parashurameshavara Temple
Images: freepik
This place is known for its historical significance, and Shanti Stupa atop the hill offers a serene environment, popular for picnics
Dhauligiri
Images: freepik
Buddhist excavation site with unique stones and inscriptions, this place is a couple of hours away from Bhubaneswar, perfect for enjoying the nearby campus and scenic views
Ratnagiri
Images: freepik
Home to over 1600 animals, this park also includes endangered species, making it a top destination for tourists, scientists, and researchers
Nandankann Zoologocial Park
Images: freepik
The oldest temple in Bhubaneswar is famous for its grandeur and is best experienced during Shivratri celebrations
Lingaraja Temple
Images: freepik
This place is famous for Jagannath Temple and Puri beach festivals, also Chilika lake nearby offers tranquility amidst nature
Images: freepik
Puri
The sacred lake near Lingaraja temple is believed to cleanse sins with a dip, and nearby temples include Swarna Jaleshwar and Vaital Deul
Bindu Sarovar
Images: freepik
This museum showcases Odisha’s tribal culture and is conveniently located near the Railway Station
Museum of Tribal Arts and Artefacts
Images: freepik
Konark
Images: freepik
This place famous for the Sun Temple- A UNESCO World Heritage Site is known for its architectural brilliance
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.