Priyanshi Shah

Travel 

june 18, 2024

10 must-visit places in Panjim

Known for its calm aura and pristine waters, Dona Paula Beach is perfect for sunbathing and enjoying water activities like parasailing and kayaking

 Dona Paula Beach

This iconic church, showcasing Portuguese architecture, is famous for housing the remains of St. Xavier in a silver casket

Basilica of Bom Jesus

Overlooking Sinqueim Beach, this 17-century Portuguese fort has a lighthouse and offers historical insights

 Fort Aguada

This grand cathedral celebrates Portuguese victory over a Muslim army and features a massive golden ball

 Se Cathedral

The oldest fort in Goa, it offers a rich history and scenic views of the Mandovi River, with its perfect combination of Portuguese and Hindu styles

 Reis Magos Fort

Known for its baroque style and hillside location, this church offers panoramic views of Panjim and houses an ancient bell

Our Lady of the Immaculate conception church

Ruine of this 400-year-old church on Holly Hill includes a striking 46-meter tall tower, a reminder of its grand past

Church of St. Augustine

Located behind the Convent of St. Francis of Assisi, it showcases Goa’s Portuguese past through lifelike portraits, religious relics, and statues

 Archaeological Museum of Goa

A small, picturesque beach ideal for photography and picnics, with rocky surroundings and palm trees

Odxel beach

This 1705 fort on a river island in Bardez features scenic views and historical tales, including the story of Ursula e Lancastre

 Corjeum fort

