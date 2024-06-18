Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
june 18, 2024
10 must-visit places in Panjim
Known for its calm aura and pristine waters, Dona Paula Beach is perfect for sunbathing and enjoying water activities like parasailing and kayaking
Dona Paula Beach
Image: Freepik
This iconic church, showcasing Portuguese architecture, is famous for housing the remains of St. Xavier in a silver casket
Basilica of Bom Jesus
Overlooking Sinqueim Beach, this 17-century Portuguese fort has a lighthouse and offers historical insights
Fort Aguada
This grand cathedral celebrates Portuguese victory over a Muslim army and features a massive golden ball
Se Cathedral
The oldest fort in Goa, it offers a rich history and scenic views of the Mandovi River, with its perfect combination of Portuguese and Hindu styles
Reis Magos Fort
Known for its baroque style and hillside location, this church offers panoramic views of Panjim and houses an ancient bell
Our Lady of the Immaculate conception church
Ruine of this 400-year-old church on Holly Hill includes a striking 46-meter tall tower, a reminder of its grand past
Church of St. Augustine
Located behind the Convent of St. Francis of Assisi, it showcases Goa’s Portuguese past through lifelike portraits, religious relics, and statues
Archaeological Museum of Goa
A small, picturesque beach ideal for photography and picnics, with rocky surroundings and palm trees
Odxel beach
This 1705 fort on a river island in Bardez features scenic views and historical tales, including the story of Ursula e Lancastre
Corjeum fort
