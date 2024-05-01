Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
april 30, 2024
10 must-visit places in Rameshwaram
Visit this spectacular Lord Shiva temple known for its enchanting architecture and long corridors
Ramanathaswamy temple
Image Source: freepik
Located at the shores of the Bay of Bengal, Agni Theertham is famous for its healing powers and serene spot for visitors
Agni Theertham
Image Source: freepik
Dhanushkodi beach
Image Source: freepik
Enjoy at Dhanushkodi beach, a perfect sport for photographers and nature lovers, add a mystery touch for all thriller seekers
This is India’s first sea bridge that connects Rameswaram island to the mainland, offering spectacular views
Pamban Bridge
Image Source: freepik
Plan a visit to this unique temple devoted to Lord Hanuman featuring rare idols with five faces, and stones from the bridge Ram Setu
Five-faced Hanuman temple
Image Source: freepik
Relax at the serene pond amidst the lush greeneries holds religious importance, for cleaning away the sins
Jada Theertham
Image Source: freepik
Kothandaramaswamy temple
Image Source: freepik
The ancient temple dedicated to Lord Rama is believed to be where Vibhishana surrendered to Lord Rama
Villoondi TheerthamExplore monasteries
Image Source: freepik
The beach is known for its freshwater is one of the romantic spots to enjoy the sunset and fresh breeze
The soothing beach of golden sands and clean water can be an ideal spot to feel relaxed and enjoy sunbathing
Ariyaman beach
Image Source: freepik
