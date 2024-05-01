Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

 Travel

april 30, 2024

10 must-visit places in Rameshwaram

Visit this spectacular Lord Shiva temple known for its enchanting architecture and long corridors

Ramanathaswamy temple

Located at the shores of the Bay of Bengal, Agni Theertham is famous for its healing powers and serene spot for visitors

Agni Theertham

Dhanushkodi beach

Enjoy at Dhanushkodi beach, a perfect sport for photographers and nature lovers, add a mystery touch for all thriller seekers

This is India’s first sea bridge that connects Rameswaram island to the mainland, offering spectacular views 

Pamban Bridge

Get the fascinating 360-degree view of Rameswaram and Lord Rama’s footprints, often visited by nature lovers and spiritual people

Gandamadana Parvatham

Plan a visit to this unique temple devoted to Lord Hanuman featuring rare idols with five faces, and stones from the bridge Ram Setu

Five-faced Hanuman temple

Relax at the serene pond amidst the lush greeneries holds religious importance, for cleaning away the sins

Jada Theertham

Kothandaramaswamy temple

The ancient temple dedicated to Lord Rama is believed to be where Vibhishana surrendered to Lord Rama

Villoondi TheerthamExplore monasteries

The beach is known for its freshwater is one of the romantic spots to enjoy the sunset and fresh breeze

The soothing beach of golden sands and clean water can be an ideal spot to feel relaxed and enjoy sunbathing

Ariyaman beach

