Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Travel

MARCH 17, 2024

10 Must-Visit Places in Tokyo

A famous landmark in Tokyo offering panoramic views and inspired by the Eiffel Tower, symbolizing Japan’s post-World War II recovery

Tokyo Tower

Image Source: freepik

Japan’s tallest building with observation decks, shops, cafes, and more, provides an unforgettable view of Tokyo

 Tokyo Skytree

Image Source: Pexels

A massive theme park, the first Disneyland outside the U.S., featuring thrilling rides and Tokyo DisneySea for a lavish waterpark experience

Tokyo Disneyland

Image Source: Pexels

An upscale district in Tokyo known for posh shops, boutiques, restaurants, and the iconic Ginza Wako building

Ginza

Image Source: Pexels

A beautiful garden with a rich history, offering natural beauty and different garden styles, including Japanese traditional, formal, and landscape gardens

 Shinjuku Gyeon

Image Source: Pexels

The Iconic suspension bridge connecting Shibura to Odaiba provides stunning views of the Tokyo skyline

 Rainbow bridge

Image Source: freepik

Tsukiji market is one of Tokyo’s largest fish markets, famous for its variety of fish and entertaining tuna auctions, making it the perfect go-to-places for super fresh seafood

Tsukiji market

Image Source: freepik

The Tokyo Imperial Palace, home to the emperor, sits on vast grounds with museums and art galleries. The lake, bridges, and trees create an exotic atmosphere

 Imperial palace

Image Source: freepik

Meiji Jingu or Meiji Shrine, surrounded by lush greenery, was built in honor of Emperor Meiji, offering a serene escape with beautiful trees and a fascinating picture gallery

Meiji Jingu

Image Source: freepik

Senso-Ji, an ancient Buddhist temple in Asakusa, Tokyo, is Japan’s oldest and most significant temple, attracting millions with its five-story pagoda, Asakusa shrine, and cultural shops

 Senso-Ji

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here