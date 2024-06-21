Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
june 21, 2024
10 Must-visit spots in Nalanda
Established in 1951, this place is a modern center for studying Buddhism and the ancient Pali script
Nav Nalanda Mahavihara
Image Source: Freepik
The temple dedicated to the Sun God is located near Nalanda University, housing shrines of both Hindu and Buddhist deities
Surya Mandir
Image Source: Freepik
The Nalanda Archeological Museum showcases ancient relics from Nalanda University like statues and artifacts
Nalanda Archaeological museum
Image Source: Freepik
Pawapuri- the place of worship by Jains is a sacred site where Lord Mahavir was buried around 500 BC
Pawapuri
Image Source: Freepik
Built by Ashoka in the 3rd century, The Great Stupa is a pyramid-shaped stature that makes it one of the most impressive and popular sites
Image Source: Freepik
The Great Stupa
Honoring the Chinese traveler Hiuen Tsang, who studied Buddhism, this hall has important historical documents
Hiuen Tsang Memorial hall
Image Source: Freepik
The ancient Nalanda University is known for its historical significance as a seat of learning and impressive architecture
Nalanda University
Image Source: Freepik
Rajgir, a scenic town surrounded by five hills, is famous for its medicinal hot springs, and ancient temples
Rajgir
Image Source: Freepik
Surajpur Baragaon
Image Source: Freepik
This place features a lake and a temple dedicated to the Sun God, attracting many pilgrims to its ancient and revered sites
This place is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Mahavira and is also a place where Lord Gautam Swamiji was born
Kundalpur
Image Source: Freepik
