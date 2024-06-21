Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

june 21, 2024

10 Must-visit spots in Nalanda

Established in 1951, this place is a modern center for studying Buddhism and the ancient Pali script

Nav Nalanda Mahavihara

The temple dedicated to the Sun God is located near Nalanda University, housing shrines of both Hindu and Buddhist deities

Surya Mandir

The Nalanda Archeological Museum showcases ancient relics from Nalanda University like statues and artifacts

Nalanda Archaeological museum

Pawapuri- the place of worship by Jains is a sacred site where Lord Mahavir was buried around 500 BC

Pawapuri

Built by Ashoka in the 3rd century, The Great Stupa is a pyramid-shaped stature that makes it one of the most impressive and popular sites

The Great Stupa

Honoring the Chinese traveler Hiuen Tsang, who studied Buddhism, this hall has important historical documents

Hiuen Tsang Memorial hall

 The ancient Nalanda University is known for its historical significance as a seat of learning and impressive architecture

Nalanda University

Rajgir, a scenic town surrounded by five hills, is famous for its medicinal hot springs, and ancient temples

Rajgir

Surajpur Baragaon

This place features a lake and a temple dedicated to the Sun God, attracting many pilgrims to its ancient and revered sites

This place is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Mahavira and is also a place where Lord Gautam Swamiji was born

Kundalpur

