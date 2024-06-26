Heading 3

JUNE 26, 2024

10 mustard-based dishes


Coat chicken pieces in kasundi, honey, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, garlic, salt, and pepper and bake

Honey Mustard Chicken

Image: Freepik

Mustard seeds and mustard oil are both used in this Bengali mustard Fish

Image: Freepik

Bengali Mustard Fish

A delicious dish where potatoes are cooked in a mustard-based gravy with onions, tomatoes, and spices

Image: Freepik

Aloo Mustard Curry 

A nutritious stir-fry made with mustard leaves, cumin seeds, green chillies, turmeric powder and red chilli powder

Sarson Ki Bhurji

Image: Freepik

Give the regular parathas a twist with mustard leaves and spinach

Sarson Aur Palak Ka Paratha

Image: Freepik

A very flavourful raita or dip made with whisked yogurt, blanched mustard leaves and some more condiments

Sarson Ka Raita

Image: Freepik

This is a hearty, tangy yogurt-based curry with mustard leaves, best when eaten with hot rice

Sarson Ki Kadhi

Image: Freepik

A Punjabi dish made from mustard greens and spices, often served with makki ki roti

Sarson Ka Saag

Image: Freepik

Prawns cooked in a spicy mustard-based sauce with coconut milk, curry leaves, and tamarind, a coastal delicacy

Mustard Prawn Curry

Image: Freepik

Mustard Masala Baingan

Image: Freepik

Eggplants stuffed with a mixture of mustard paste, spices, and herbs, then cooked until tender

