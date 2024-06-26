Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JUNE 26, 2024
10 mustard-based dishes
Coat chicken pieces in kasundi, honey, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, garlic, salt, and pepper and bake
Honey Mustard Chicken
Image: Freepik
Mustard seeds and mustard oil are both used in this Bengali mustard Fish
Image: Freepik
Bengali Mustard Fish
A delicious dish where potatoes are cooked in a mustard-based gravy with onions, tomatoes, and spices
Image: Freepik
Aloo Mustard Curry
A nutritious stir-fry made with mustard leaves, cumin seeds, green chillies, turmeric powder and red chilli powder
Sarson Ki Bhurji
Image: Freepik
Give the regular parathas a twist with mustard leaves and spinach
Sarson Aur Palak Ka Paratha
Image: Freepik
A very flavourful raita or dip made with whisked yogurt, blanched mustard leaves and some more condiments
Sarson Ka Raita
Image: Freepik
This is a hearty, tangy yogurt-based curry with mustard leaves, best when eaten with hot rice
Sarson Ki Kadhi
Image: Freepik
A Punjabi dish made from mustard greens and spices, often served with makki ki roti
Sarson Ka Saag
Image: Freepik
Prawns cooked in a spicy mustard-based sauce with coconut milk, curry leaves, and tamarind, a coastal delicacy
Mustard Prawn Curry
Image: Freepik
Mustard Masala Baingan
Image: Freepik
Eggplants stuffed with a mixture of mustard paste, spices, and herbs, then cooked until tender
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.