Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

APRIL 29, 2024

10 Myths About Women That Need to Be Busted

A working woman cannot be a good mother

#1

Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram 

Women don't enjoy sports

#2

Image: Taapsee Instagram 

Women can't stand up for each other

#3

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Women dress up to impress men

#4

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Women are not serious about careers

Image: Mahima Makwana Instagram 

#5

When two women meet, they gossip

#6

Image: Balaji motion pictures Instagram

A woman is not worthy if she cannot make gol rotis

#7

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

#8

Image Source: pexels

All women want to be mothers

#9

Image: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Instagram 

Women are not as strong as men

Women are not as funny as men

#10

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here