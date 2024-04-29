Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
APRIL 29, 2024
10 Myths About Women That Need to Be Busted
A working woman cannot be a good mother
#1
Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
Women don't enjoy sports
#2
Image: Taapsee Instagram
Women can't stand up for each other
#3
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Women dress up to impress men
#4
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Women are not serious about careers
Image: Mahima Makwana Instagram
#5
When two women meet, they gossip
#6
Image: Balaji motion pictures Instagram
A woman is not worthy if she cannot make gol rotis
#7
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
#8
Image Source: pexels
All women want to be mothers
#9
Image: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Instagram
Women are not as strong as men
Women are not as funny as men
#10
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.