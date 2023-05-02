MAY 02, 2023
10 nail art ideas
Image- Pexels
Use two or more colors to create a gradient effect on your nails. Start by applying a base coat and then use a makeup sponge to blend the colors together
Gradient nails
Image- Pexels
Create a floral design using a fine brush and acrylic paints. You can use different colors and patterns to make your nails look unique
Floral nails
Image- Pexels
Ombre nails
Use a base color and blend it with another shade to create an ombre effect. You can use a sponge or a brush to get this look
Image- Pexels
Use tape or stencils to create geometric shapes on your nails. You can use different colors and patterns to create an interesting look
Geometric nails
Image- Pexels
Add some sparkle to your nails by using glitter nail polish or add loose glitter. You can apply it to your entire nail or use it to create an accent nail
Glitter nails
Image- Pexels
Create a leopard or zebra print by using a fine brush and acrylic paints. You can use different colors to make it your own
Animal print nails
Image- Pexels
Use a dotting tool or a toothpick to create polka dots on your nails. You can use different colors and sizes to make it more playful
Polka dot nails
Image- Pexels
Use a toothpick or a fine brush to create a marbled effect on your nails. Use different colors and swirls to stand out
Marble nails
Image- Pexels
Use a striping brush to make a classic French tip on your nails. Use different colors and patterns of your choice
French tip nails
Image- Pexels
Add some texture to your nails by using nail studs or rhinestones. You can create a simple or complex design depending on your preference
3D nails
