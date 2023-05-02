Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

MAY 02, 2023

10 nail art ideas

Image- Pexels

Use two or more colors to create a gradient effect on your nails. Start by applying a base coat and then use a makeup sponge to blend the colors together

Gradient nails

Image- Pexels

Create a floral design using a fine brush and acrylic paints. You can use different colors and patterns to make your nails look unique

Floral nails

Image- Pexels

Ombre nails

Use a base color and blend it with another shade to create an ombre effect. You can use a sponge or a brush to get this look

Image- Pexels

Use tape or stencils to create geometric shapes on your nails. You can use different colors and patterns to create an interesting look

Geometric nails

Image- Pexels

Add some sparkle to your nails by using glitter nail polish or add loose glitter. You can apply it to your entire nail or use it to create an accent nail

Glitter nails

Image- Pexels

Create a leopard or zebra print by using a fine brush and acrylic paints. You can use different colors to make it your own

Animal print nails

Image- Pexels

Use a dotting tool or a toothpick to create polka dots on your nails. You can use different colors and sizes to make it more playful

Polka dot nails

Image- Pexels

Use a toothpick or a fine brush to create a marbled effect on your nails. Use different colors and swirls to stand out

Marble nails

Image- Pexels

Use a striping brush to make a classic French tip on your nails. Use different colors and patterns of your choice

French tip nails

Image- Pexels

Add some texture to your nails by using nail studs or rhinestones. You can create a simple or complex design depending on your preference

3D nails

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here