Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 20, 2024
10 Nail Care Hacks for Salon-Quality Manicure
Start with a clear base coat to protect your nails and prevent staining. This ensures a smooth surface for your polish
Use a Base Coat
Soak your nails in warm, soapy water for a few minutes to soften the cuticles. It makes cuticle care easier and more effective
Soak Nails in Warm Water
Gently push back your cuticles with an orange stick or cuticle pusher. Avoid cutting them to prevent infections
Push Back Cuticles
File your nails in one direction to avoid splitting. Choose a fine-grit file for a smooth finish
File Nails in One Direction
Buff your nails lightly to smooth out ridges and add shine. Don't over-buff to avoid weakening your nails
Buff Your Nails
Apply thin coats of nail polish, allowing each layer to dry completely. This helps prevent smudging and extends the life of your manicure
Apply Thin Coats of Polish
Seal your manicure with a high-quality top coat. It adds shine and protects your polish from chipping
Use a Top Coat
Use a small brush dipped in nail polish remover to clean up any polish that gets on your skin. This gives your manicure a professional finish
Clean Up Edges
Moisturize Cuticles
Apply cuticle oil or a rich hand cream daily to keep your cuticles and nails hydrated. This prevents dryness and peeling
Wear gloves when doing household chores to protect your manicure from harsh chemicals and water. This helps maintain your nails longer
Wear Gloves for Chores
