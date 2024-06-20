Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 20, 2024

10 Nail Care Hacks for Salon-Quality Manicure

Start with a clear base coat to protect your nails and prevent staining. This ensures a smooth surface for your polish

Use a Base Coat

Image Source: Freepik

Soak your nails in warm, soapy water for a few minutes to soften the cuticles. It makes cuticle care easier and more effective

Soak Nails in Warm Water

Image Source: Freepik

Gently push back your cuticles with an orange stick or cuticle pusher. Avoid cutting them to prevent infections

Push Back Cuticles

Image Source: Freepik

File your nails in one direction to avoid splitting. Choose a fine-grit file for a smooth finish

File Nails in One Direction

Image Source: Freepik

Buff your nails lightly to smooth out ridges and add shine. Don't over-buff to avoid weakening your nails

Image Source: Freepik

Buff Your Nails

Apply thin coats of nail polish, allowing each layer to dry completely. This helps prevent smudging and extends the life of your manicure

Apply Thin Coats of Polish

Image Source: Freepik

Seal your manicure with a high-quality top coat. It adds shine and protects your polish from chipping

Use a Top Coat

Image Source: Freepik

Use a small brush dipped in nail polish remover to clean up any polish that gets on your skin. This gives your manicure a professional finish

Clean Up Edges

Image Source: Freepik

Moisturize Cuticles

Image Source: Freepik

Apply cuticle oil or a rich hand cream daily to keep your cuticles and nails hydrated. This prevents dryness and peeling

Wear gloves when doing household chores to protect your manicure from harsh chemicals and water. This helps maintain your nails longer

Wear Gloves for Chores

Image Source: Freepik

