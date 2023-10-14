Ishita Gupta
10 names based on Devi Durga
This name of the divine goddess symbolizes power and strength
Aishani
As per Hindu mythology, Devi Durga also known as Adya means ‘first or primeval.’
Adya
This beautiful name of Mata means grand or attractive
Bhavya
Derived from Sanskrit, this name signifies joy and courage
Dhriti
Despite referring to the goddess, this name also means 'mother of the Vedas’ and ‘chant of salvation’
Gayatri
This name symbolizes Matarani as the epitome of female energy or the protector of all kinds
Isha
This is also one of many names of the supreme deity it means covered in silk
Kaushiki
Originated from Sanskrit, this name suggests soil or soft
Mrida
This name represents the divine deity as eternal and almighty
Nitya
Sivani
As a consort of the supreme god of destruction, Shiva, the goddess is also known as Shivani
