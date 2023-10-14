Ishita Gupta

OCTOBER 14, 2023

10 names based on Devi Durga

This name of the divine goddess symbolizes power and strength 

Aishani

Image Source: pexels

As per Hindu mythology, Devi Durga also known as Adya means ‘first or primeval.’

Adya

Image Source: pexels

This beautiful name of Mata means grand or attractive

Bhavya

Image Source: pexels

Derived from Sanskrit, this name signifies joy and courage

Dhriti

Image Source: pexels

Despite referring to the goddess, this name also means 'mother of the Vedas’ and ‘chant of salvation’

Gayatri

Image Source: pexels

This name symbolizes Matarani as the epitome of female energy or the protector of all kinds 

Isha

Image Source: pexels

This is also one of many names of the supreme deity it means covered in silk 

Kaushiki

Image Source: pexels

Originated from Sanskrit, this name suggests soil or soft

Mrida

Image Source: pexels

This name represents the divine deity as eternal and almighty 

Nitya

Image Source: pexels

Sivani

Image Source: pexels

As a consort of the supreme god of destruction, Shiva, the goddess is also known as Shivani 

