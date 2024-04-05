Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

APRIL 05, 2024

10 Narcissistic signs of wife

Your wife makes you question everything about yourself, making you feel unsure and confused

She makes you doubt yourself

Image Source: Freepik

She denies things she has said or done, making you record all your talks to prove what happened

You feel compelling to record conversations

Image Source: Freepik

She reacts badly to any big or small criticism because she sees it as a way of rejection, making it difficult to point out any issues

She can’t handle criticism

Image Source: Freepik

Your wife constantly needs praise and attention to feel good about herself, seeking validation from you and others 

She craves validation

Image Source: Freepik

She only cares about how to make herself look good in front of others with your appearance or social status 

Image Source: Freepik

She uses you

She seems shallow and doesn’t show so much depth or understanding, making it hard for you to connect with her 

Lack of depth

Image Source: Freepik

Your wife often ignores or laughs at your feelings, making you feel like your emotions don’t matter or are wrong

She ignores your emotions

Image Source: Freepik

No matter how hard you try, your wife always finds a way to make you feel like you’re not good enough

She makes you feel inadequate

Image Source: Freepik

She’s blind to her flaws

Image Source: Freepik

She never sees her faults and keeps justifying her actions and criticizing others

Your wife can’t control her emotions well, often reacting with anger or jealousy when things don’t go her way

She can’t control her emotions

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here