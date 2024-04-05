Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
APRIL 05, 2024
10 Narcissistic signs of wife
Your wife makes you question everything about yourself, making you feel unsure and confused
She makes you doubt yourself
She denies things she has said or done, making you record all your talks to prove what happened
You feel compelling to record conversations
She reacts badly to any big or small criticism because she sees it as a way of rejection, making it difficult to point out any issues
She can’t handle criticism
Your wife constantly needs praise and attention to feel good about herself, seeking validation from you and others
She craves validation
She only cares about how to make herself look good in front of others with your appearance or social status
She uses you
She seems shallow and doesn’t show so much depth or understanding, making it hard for you to connect with her
Lack of depth
Your wife often ignores or laughs at your feelings, making you feel like your emotions don’t matter or are wrong
She ignores your emotions
No matter how hard you try, your wife always finds a way to make you feel like you’re not good enough
She makes you feel inadequate
She’s blind to her flaws
She never sees her faults and keeps justifying her actions and criticizing others
Your wife can’t control her emotions well, often reacting with anger or jealousy when things don’t go her way
She can’t control her emotions
