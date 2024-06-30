Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Lifestyle

JUNE 30, 2024

10 Natural Fruit Scrubs to gently exfoliate your skin


Mash a ripe banana and mix it with sugar to create a gentle exfoliating scrub. Apply in circular motions, then rinse off

 Banana Scrub

Image: Freepik

Crush fresh strawberries and mix with honey and oatmeal for a soothing scrub that helps remove dead skin cells

Image: Freepik

Strawberry Scrub

Blend ripe papaya with brown sugar to create a nourishing scrub rich in enzymes that promote skin renewal

Image: Freepik

 Papaya Scrub

Mash avocado with sea salt and olive oil to create a hydrating scrub that leaves skin feeling soft and smooth

 Avocado Scrub

Image: Freepik

Mix lemon juice with granulated sugar for a brightening scrub that helps fade dark spots and evens out skin tone

Lemon Scrub

Image: Freepik

Blend pineapple chunks with coconut oil and fine salt for a refreshing scrub that helps unclog pores and remove excess oil

Pineapple Scrub

Image: Freepik

Puree kiwi with yogurt and ground almonds for a gentle exfoliating scrub that brightens dull skin and promotes radiance

 Kiwi Scrub

Image: Freepik

Combine orange zest with honey and brown sugar for an invigorating scrub that helps boost circulation and rejuvenate the skin

Orange Scrub

Image: Freepik

Crush grapes and mix with cornmeal and aloe vera gel for a gentle scrub that soothes and hydrates the skin

Grape Scrub

Image: Freepik

Apple Scrub

Image: Freepik

Grate apples and mix with cinnamon and honey for an antioxidant-rich scrub that helps tighten pores and improve skin texture

