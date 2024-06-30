Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
JUNE 30, 2024
10 Natural Fruit Scrubs to gently exfoliate your skin
Mash a ripe banana and mix it with sugar to create a gentle exfoliating scrub. Apply in circular motions, then rinse off
Banana Scrub
Image: Freepik
Crush fresh strawberries and mix with honey and oatmeal for a soothing scrub that helps remove dead skin cells
Image: Freepik
Strawberry Scrub
Blend ripe papaya with brown sugar to create a nourishing scrub rich in enzymes that promote skin renewal
Image: Freepik
Papaya Scrub
Mash avocado with sea salt and olive oil to create a hydrating scrub that leaves skin feeling soft and smooth
Avocado Scrub
Image: Freepik
Mix lemon juice with granulated sugar for a brightening scrub that helps fade dark spots and evens out skin tone
Lemon Scrub
Image: Freepik
Blend pineapple chunks with coconut oil and fine salt for a refreshing scrub that helps unclog pores and remove excess oil
Pineapple Scrub
Image: Freepik
Puree kiwi with yogurt and ground almonds for a gentle exfoliating scrub that brightens dull skin and promotes radiance
Kiwi Scrub
Image: Freepik
Combine orange zest with honey and brown sugar for an invigorating scrub that helps boost circulation and rejuvenate the skin
Orange Scrub
Image: Freepik
Grape Scrub
Image: Freepik
Apple Scrub
Image: Freepik
Grate apples and mix with cinnamon and honey for an antioxidant-rich scrub that helps tighten pores and improve skin texture
