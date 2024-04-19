Heading 3
APRIL 19, 2024
10 Natural Hot Springs Of India
It is located in Himachal Pradesh, near the famous pilgrimage site of Manikaran Sahib; it is said that the water has healing properties
Manikaran Hot Springs
Situated in Vashisht village near Manali, Himachal Pradesh, known for its medicinal properties and rejuvenating experience
Vashisht Hot Water Springs
It is located near the holy shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, these springs are named after Goddess Parvati
Gaurikund Hot Springs
Situated in the picturesque Yumthang Valley in Sikkim, offering stunning views along with the therapeutic benefits of the springs; offering for a tranquil experience
Yumthang Hot Springs
Located in the Nubra Valley of Ladakh, these springs are surrounded by breathtaking Himalayan landscapes; you can relax and enjoy the beautiful landscape
Panamik Hot Springs
Found in Himachal Pradesh along the banks of River Sutlej, renowned for its healing properties
Tattapani Hot Springs
It is situated in Odisha amidst lush greenery, known for their hot water pools and natural beauty; visit this spot for a soothing ambience
Taptapani Hot Springs
Atri Hot Springs
Located near Bhubaneswar in Odisha, these springs are surrounded by a serene environment and are believed to have medicinal benefits
Suryakund Hot Springs
This natural geyser is situated in Uttarakhand, near the Yamunotri Temple; these springs are dedicated to the Sun God and therefore attracts pilgrims and tourists alike
Talakaveri Hot Springs
Situated in Karnataka, near the origin of River Kaveri, offering a tranquil setting for relaxation, rejuvenation and a refreshing experience!
