APRIL 19, 2024

10 Natural Hot Springs Of India

It is located in Himachal Pradesh, near the famous pilgrimage site of Manikaran Sahib; it is said that the water has healing properties

 Manikaran Hot Springs 

Image Source: pixabay

Situated in Vashisht village near Manali, Himachal Pradesh, known for its medicinal properties and rejuvenating experience 

Vashisht Hot Water Springs

Image Source: pixabay

It is located near the holy shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, these springs are named after Goddess Parvati 

Gaurikund Hot Springs

Image Source:  pixabay

Situated in the picturesque Yumthang Valley in Sikkim, offering stunning views along with the therapeutic benefits of the springs; offering for a tranquil experience 

 Yumthang Hot Springs

Image Source:  pixabay

Located in the Nubra Valley of Ladakh, these springs are surrounded by breathtaking Himalayan landscapes; you can relax and enjoy the beautiful landscape 

Image Source: pixabay

Panamik Hot Springs

Found in Himachal Pradesh along the banks of River Sutlej, renowned for its healing properties 

Tattapani Hot Springs

Image Source: pixabay

It is situated in Odisha amidst lush greenery, known for their hot water pools and natural beauty; visit this spot for a soothing ambience 

Taptapani Hot Springs

Image Source: pixabay

 Atri Hot Springs

Image Source: pixabay

Located near Bhubaneswar in Odisha, these springs are surrounded by a serene environment and are believed to have medicinal benefits

Suryakund Hot Springs

Image Source: pixabay

This natural geyser is situated in Uttarakhand, near the Yamunotri Temple; these springs are dedicated to the Sun God and therefore attracts pilgrims and tourists alike

 Talakaveri Hot Springs

Image Source: pixabay

Situated in Karnataka, near the origin of River Kaveri, offering a tranquil setting for relaxation, rejuvenation and a refreshing experience! 

