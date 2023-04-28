APRIL 28, 2023
10 Natural Ways To Balance Your Hormones
There are 10 natural ways you can control your hormones to live a healthy life according to the Healthline
Eating sufficient protein triggers the production of peptide hormones, some of which suppress appetite and help you feel full. Aim for a minimum of 20–30 grams of protein per meal
Eat enough protein at every meal
Strength training, aerobics, walking, and other forms of exercise may modify hormone levels to reduce your risk of disease and prevent muscle mass decline as you age
Regular exercise
Maintaining a moderate weight is crucial for hormone health, as obesity is strongly related to hormonal imbalances that may impair insulin sensitivity and fertility
Maintain a moderate weight
A healthy gut microbiome may positively influence your hormones by regulating your appetite and reducing insulin resistance
Take care of your gut health
Diets high in sugar have been shown to promote insulin resistance, disrupt your gut microbiome, and reduce leptin production. Thus, lowering your sugar intake may aid hormonal health
Decrease your sugar intake
Engaging in meditation, yoga, and other soothing activities may help normalize your levels of the stress hormone cortisol
Try stress reduction techniques
Eating healthy fats such as avocados, almonds, peanuts, macadamia nuts, hazelnuts, fatty fish, and olive and coconut oils may help reduce insulin resistance and levels of the stress hormone cortisol
Consume healthy fats
Poor sleep has been shown to decrease fullness hormones, increase hunger and stress hormones, and increase insulin resistance
Get quality sleep
High fiber intake is linked to improvements in insulin sensitivity and the hormones that control hunger, fullness, and food intake
Follow a high fiber diet
Replacing a diet high in red meat and processed and refined foods with a Mediterranean-style diet rich in whole grains, legumes, and fish may help you manage your estrogen levels
Consider following the Mediterranean diet
