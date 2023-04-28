APRIL 28, 2023

Heading 3

10 Natural Ways To Balance Your Hormones

There are 10 natural ways you can control your hormones to live a healthy life according to the Healthline 

Balance your hormones

Eating sufficient protein triggers the production of peptide hormones, some of which suppress appetite and help you feel full. Aim for a minimum of 20–30 grams of protein per meal

Eat enough protein at every meal 

Strength training, aerobics, walking, and other forms of exercise may modify hormone levels to reduce your risk of disease and prevent muscle mass decline as you age

Regular exercise 

Maintaining a moderate weight is crucial for hormone health, as obesity is strongly related to hormonal imbalances that may impair insulin sensitivity and fertility

Maintain a moderate weight 

A healthy gut microbiome may positively influence your hormones by regulating your appetite and reducing insulin resistance

Take care of your gut health 

Diets high in sugar have been shown to promote insulin resistance, disrupt your gut microbiome, and reduce leptin production. Thus, lowering your sugar intake may aid hormonal health

Decrease your sugar intake 

Engaging in meditation, yoga, and other soothing activities may help normalize your levels of the stress hormone cortisol

Try stress reduction techniques 

Eating healthy fats such as avocados, almonds, peanuts, macadamia nuts, hazelnuts, fatty fish, and olive and coconut oils may help reduce insulin resistance and levels of the stress hormone cortisol

Consume healthy fats 

Poor sleep has been shown to decrease fullness hormones, increase hunger and stress hormones, and increase insulin resistance

Get quality sleep 

High fiber intake is linked to improvements in insulin sensitivity and the hormones that control hunger, fullness, and food intake

Follow a high fiber diet 

Replacing a diet high in red meat and processed and refined foods with a Mediterranean-style diet rich in whole grains, legumes, and fish may help you manage your estrogen levels

Consider following the Mediterranean diet

