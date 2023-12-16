Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 16, 2023
10 negative impacts of Strict Parenting
If you are being authoritarian instead of empathetic, then your children will become scared of you. Remember, fear is not respect
Instilling Fear
Image Source: Pexels
Strict Parenting can lead children to anxiety and depression issues. If you are authoritarian, they will find themselves unacceptable
Depression
Image Source: Pexels
Strict Parenting often makes children weak and fear of power. They would face peer pressure and might not take responsibilities on their own
Fear of Power
Image Source: Pexels
Children tend to be angrier and become rebellious when they have strict parents
Rebelling
Image Source: Pexels
Strict parenting creates excellent liars. Children learn to lie when they are in trouble
Lying
Image Source: Pexels
If you are strict and you don’t change your authoritarian ways, then it damages your relationship with your children
No Emotional bond
Image Source: Pexels
Responsibility and self-discipline have to be learned by the children themselves. Strict Parenting limits them and they are never able to learn self-regulation
No Self-Regulation
Image Source: Pexels
Strict Parenting also creates psycho and criminal minds. There have been many cases where criminals had their authoritarian and abusive childhood
Criminal mind
Image Source: Pexels
Strict parenting can make it difficult for children to develop social skills because they are not given the opportunity to interact with others
Poor Social Skills
Image Source: Pexels
Strict Parenting also leads their children to break every social and moral rules and may indulge them in smoking, drinking and other not-so-good habits
Bad Habits
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.