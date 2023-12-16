Heading 3

December 16, 2023

10 negative impacts of Strict Parenting

If you are being authoritarian instead of empathetic, then your children will become scared of you. Remember, fear is not respect

Instilling Fear

Image Source: Pexels

Strict Parenting can lead children to anxiety and depression issues. If you are authoritarian, they will find themselves unacceptable 

 Depression

Image Source: Pexels

Strict Parenting often makes children weak and fear of power. They would face peer pressure and might not take responsibilities on their own

Fear of Power

Image Source: Pexels

Children tend to be angrier and become rebellious when they have strict parents

Rebelling

Image Source: Pexels

Strict parenting creates excellent liars. Children learn to lie when they are in trouble

 Lying

Image Source: Pexels

If you are strict and you don’t change your authoritarian ways, then it damages your relationship with your children

 No Emotional bond

Image Source: Pexels

Responsibility and self-discipline have to be learned by the children themselves. Strict Parenting limits them and they are never able to learn self-regulation 

No Self-Regulation 

Image Source: Pexels

Strict Parenting also creates psycho and criminal minds. There have been many cases where criminals had their authoritarian and abusive childhood 

Criminal mind

Image Source: Pexels

Strict parenting can make it difficult for children to develop social skills because they are not given the opportunity to interact with others 

Poor Social Skills 

Image Source: Pexels

Strict Parenting also leads their children to break every social and moral rules and may indulge them in smoking, drinking and other not-so-good habits 

Bad Habits 

Image Source: Pexels

