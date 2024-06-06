Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
june 06, 2024
10 negativity traits to kill
"Trying to achieve something that's literally unattainable will only result in you feeling less than"
Being a Perfectionist
Image Source: Freepik
Self-doubt is a weed that will take over your life if you don't kill it at the root
Self-doubt
Image Source: Freepik
A foolish person is someone who does the same things repeatedly and expects different results
Repeat the same mistakes
Image Source: Freepik
When you focus on the negative things, you're settling yourself up to never be content
Complaining
Image Source: Freepik
Without clear priorities, everything seems important
Image Source: Freepik
Lack of priorities
When you're judgemental, you're only focusing on the negative qualities in yourself and others
Judgement
Image Source: Freepik
A true professional shows up every day to work. An amateur waits around
Waiting for inspiration
Image Source: Freepik
Understand it, reframe it, set small goals, visualize success, adopt a growth mindset, learn from others, seek support, and be kind to yourself
Fear of Failure
Image Source: Freepik
Assuming the worst
Image Source: Freepik
If you never think things will be better, they won't be. This removes hope
Worrying changes nothing except your health and mental state
Worry
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.