Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

june 06, 2024

10 negativity traits to kill

"Trying to achieve something that's literally unattainable will only result in you feeling less than"

Being a Perfectionist

Image Source: Freepik

Self-doubt is a weed that will take over your life if you don't kill it at the root

Self-doubt

Image Source: Freepik

A foolish person is someone who does the same things repeatedly and expects different results

Repeat the same mistakes

Image Source: Freepik

When you focus on the negative things, you're settling yourself up to never be content

Complaining

Image Source: Freepik

Without clear priorities, everything seems important

Image Source: Freepik

Lack of priorities

When you're judgemental, you're only focusing on the negative qualities in yourself and others

Judgement

Image Source: Freepik

A true professional shows up every day to work. An amateur waits around

Waiting for inspiration

Image Source: Freepik

Understand it, reframe it, set small goals, visualize success, adopt a growth mindset, learn from others, seek support, and be kind to yourself

Fear of Failure

Image Source: Freepik

Assuming the worst

Image Source: Freepik

If you never think things will be better, they won't be. This removes hope

Worrying changes nothing except your health and mental state

Worry

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here