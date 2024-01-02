Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

January 02, 2023

10 new beginning quotes for a fresh start

Every sunset is an opportunity to reset. Every sunrise begins with new eyes. — Richie Norton

This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change. ― Taylor Swift

I hope you realize that every day is a fresh start for you. That every sunrise is a new chapter in your life waiting to be written. — Juansen Dizon

Stay away from what might have been, and look at what can be. — Marsha Petrie Sue

Nothing is predestined. The obstacles of your past can become the gateways that lead to new beginnings. — Ralph Blum

Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. Beginning makes the conditions perfect. — Alan Cohen

Failure is the opportunity to begin again more intelligently. — Henry Ford

No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again. — Catherine Pulsifer

If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one. — Dolly Parton

Your life does not get better by chance. It gets better by change. — Jim Rohn

