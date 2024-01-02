Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
January 02, 2023
10 new beginning quotes for a fresh start
Every sunset is an opportunity to reset. Every sunrise begins with new eyes. — Richie Norton
#1
Image Source: Pexels
This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change. ― Taylor Swift
#2
Image Source: Pexels
I hope you realize that every day is a fresh start for you. That every sunrise is a new chapter in your life waiting to be written. — Juansen Dizon
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Stay away from what might have been, and look at what can be. — Marsha Petrie Sue
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Nothing is predestined. The obstacles of your past can become the gateways that lead to new beginnings. — Ralph Blum
Image Source: Pexels
#5
Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. Beginning makes the conditions perfect. — Alan Cohen
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Failure is the opportunity to begin again more intelligently. — Henry Ford
#7
Image Source: Pexels
No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again. — Catherine Pulsifer
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one. — Dolly Parton
Your life does not get better by chance. It gets better by change. — Jim Rohn
#10
Image Source: Pexels
