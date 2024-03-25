Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 25, 2024

10 New Mom Quotes

 “Be patient with yourself. You and your baby are both learning new things each day”

#1

“The life of a mother is the life of a child: you are two blossoms on a single branch”

#2

 “The joy of motherhood comes in moments. There will be hard times and frustrating times. But amid the challenges, there are shining moments of joy and satisfaction”

#3

“We have a secret in our culture, and it’s not that birth is painful. It’s that women are strong”

#4

"Birth takes a woman’s deepest fears about herself and shows her that she is stronger than them”

 #5

 “Whenever you feel like you are failing, look in the eyes of your child, and know your value”

 #6

“There are hard days in motherhood, but looking at your baby sleeping reminds you why it’s all worth it”

 #7

“Being a mom has made me so tired. And so happy”

 #8

 #9

"Motherhood is a privilege, not a sacrifice. Embrace every moment, because they grow up so fast"

"Being a mother is not about what you gave up to have a child, but what you've gained from having one" 

 #10

