Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 25, 2024
10 New Mom Quotes
“Be patient with yourself. You and your baby are both learning new things each day”
#1
“The life of a mother is the life of a child: you are two blossoms on a single branch”
#2
“The joy of motherhood comes in moments. There will be hard times and frustrating times. But amid the challenges, there are shining moments of joy and satisfaction”
#3
“We have a secret in our culture, and it’s not that birth is painful. It’s that women are strong”
#4
"Birth takes a woman’s deepest fears about herself and shows her that she is stronger than them”
#5
“Whenever you feel like you are failing, look in the eyes of your child, and know your value”
#6
“There are hard days in motherhood, but looking at your baby sleeping reminds you why it’s all worth it”
#7
“Being a mom has made me so tired. And so happy”
#8
#9
"Motherhood is a privilege, not a sacrifice. Embrace every moment, because they grow up so fast"
"Being a mother is not about what you gave up to have a child, but what you've gained from having one"
#10
