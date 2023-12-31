Heading 3

December 31, 2023

10 New Year Food for good luck

Numerous traditions and myths believe that eating these beans in the new year will bring you luck and wealth 

Black-Eyed Peas

Healthy greens like cabbage or kale are associated with prosperity. You can use these on salads, soups, or any cuisine 

Greens

Many Asian countries like Korea and Japan consider swallowing super-long noodles on New Year will bring long life 

Noodles

Round desserts like donuts, layer cakes, and cookies are regarded as fetching a full circle of luck

Round Sweets

In numerous tropical countries including fish in the New Year menu symbolizes abundance and good fortune 

Fish

Since the size of lentils increases after cooking it signifies growth and abundance 

Lentils

Affiliated with fertility and life in Greek tradition throwing these seeds across the floor on this special day is regarded as bringing prosperity and good luck

Pomegranate

The golden hue of this food indicates gold which is associated with wealth and abundance 

Cornbread

Trying this unique combination on New Year’s Eve is assumed to bring luck and money in many Asian countries 

Oranges and Honey

The tradition carried on since the 1800s, welcoming the new year with a glass of champagne is associated with prosperity and nobility 

Champagne

