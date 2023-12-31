Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
December 31, 2023
10 New Year Food for good luck
Numerous traditions and myths believe that eating these beans in the new year will bring you luck and wealth
Black-Eyed Peas
Image Source: Pexels
Healthy greens like cabbage or kale are associated with prosperity. You can use these on salads, soups, or any cuisine
Greens
Image Source: Pexels
Many Asian countries like Korea and Japan consider swallowing super-long noodles on New Year will bring long life
Noodles
Image Source: Pexels
Round desserts like donuts, layer cakes, and cookies are regarded as fetching a full circle of luck
Round Sweets
Image Source: Pexels
In numerous tropical countries including fish in the New Year menu symbolizes abundance and good fortune
Fish
Image Source: Pexels
Since the size of lentils increases after cooking it signifies growth and abundance
Lentils
Image Source: Pexels
Affiliated with fertility and life in Greek tradition throwing these seeds across the floor on this special day is regarded as bringing prosperity and good luck
Pomegranate
Image Source: Pexels
The golden hue of this food indicates gold which is associated with wealth and abundance
Cornbread
Image Source: Pexels
Trying this unique combination on New Year’s Eve is assumed to bring luck and money in many Asian countries
Oranges and Honey
Image Source: Pexels
The tradition carried on since the 1800s, welcoming the new year with a glass of champagne is associated with prosperity and nobility
Champagne
Image Source: Pexels
