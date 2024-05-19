Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
may 19, 2024
10 Nice Things To Say To Make Her Melt
There are times when you literally just take my breath away
#1
Your smile is magical because it makes my heart stop
#2
Your smile is worth dying for
#3
No matter what you wear, you'll be the loveliest woman in the room
#4
If a star fell for every time I thought of you, the sky would be empty
#5
I love your sense of humor-it adds life to everyone around you
#6
You have me. Until every last star in the galaxy dies You have me
#7
There is my heart, and then there is you, and I'm not sure there is a difference
#8
Sometimes I can't see myself when I'm with you. I can only just see you
#9
When you can't look on the bright side, I will sit with you in the dark
#10
