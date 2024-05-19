Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

may 19, 2024

10 Nice Things To Say To Make Her Melt

There are times when you literally just take my breath away

Your smile is magical because it makes my heart stop

Your smile is worth dying for

No matter what you wear, you'll be the loveliest woman in the room

If a star fell for every time I thought of you, the sky would be empty

I love your sense of humor-it adds life to everyone around you

You have me. Until every last star in the galaxy dies You have me

There is my heart, and then there is you, and I'm not sure there is a difference

Sometimes I can't see myself when I'm with you. I can only just see you 

When you can't look on the bright side, I will sit with you in the dark 

