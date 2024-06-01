Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 01, 2024

10 nice ways to say ‘No’ 

Sounds nice, but I am not available

#1

Image Source: Pexels

I am honored that you asked me, but I can't do it

#2

Image Source: Pexels

I'm sorry, but I can't help you at this time

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Unfortunately, it's not a good time

#4

Image Source: Pexels

I am not available at the moment, but maybe next time

#5

Image Source: Pexels

Unfortunately, this is not something I can do right now 

Image Source: Pexels

#6

I really appreciate you asking me, but I can't commit to that right now 

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Sorry, but I can't make it; maybe another time

#8

Image Source: Pexels

Thanks for thinking of me, but I can't

#9

Image Source: Pexels

No, thanks

#10

Image Source: Pexels

