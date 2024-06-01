Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 01, 2024
10 nice ways to say ‘No’
Sounds nice, but I am not available
#1
Image Source: Pexels
I am honored that you asked me, but I can't do it
#2
Image Source: Pexels
I'm sorry, but I can't help you at this time
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Unfortunately, it's not a good time
#4
Image Source: Pexels
I am not available at the moment, but maybe next time
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Unfortunately, this is not something I can do right now
Image Source: Pexels
#6
I really appreciate you asking me, but I can't commit to that right now
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Sorry, but I can't make it; maybe another time
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Thanks for thinking of me, but I can't
#9
Image Source: Pexels
No, thanks
#10
Image Source: Pexels
