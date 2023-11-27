Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 27, 2023

10 nicknames for boy bestfriend

You can call your boy best friend with this cute name 

Boo

It is short form for 'champion'

Champ

This name suits well when your boy bestfriend is foodie

Dorito

Call him handsome and see your boy best friend passing you a sweet smile

 Handsome

If your boy best friend has a short temper, you can call him rambo

 Rambo

It's just a more casual word for friend 

Buddy

It will go perfect for your lazy boy best friend 

 Panda

If he entertains you with his humor and actions, opt for this name

Joker

Teasing him with this name can be really fun

 Monkey

To describe his hotness and personality, this name suits well

Sexy

