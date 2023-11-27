Heading 3
10 nicknames for boy bestfriend
You can call your boy best friend with this cute name
Boo
It is short form for 'champion'
Champ
This name suits well when your boy bestfriend is foodie
Dorito
Call him handsome and see your boy best friend passing you a sweet smile
Handsome
If your boy best friend has a short temper, you can call him rambo
Rambo
It's just a more casual word for friend
Buddy
It will go perfect for your lazy boy best friend
Panda
If he entertains you with his humor and actions, opt for this name
Joker
Teasing him with this name can be really fun
Monkey
To describe his hotness and personality, this name suits well
Sexy
