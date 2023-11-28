Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 28, 2023
10 nicknames for girl bestfriend
It assures that you share BFF goals with her
Bestie
Image Source: Pexels
The nickname stands for ‘before anyone else’. Who doesn't want to be your priority?
Bae
Image Source: Pexels
It's a cute nickname, she will definitely like it
Munchkin
Image Source: Pexels
Call her Teddy and see your bestfriend smiling at you
Teddy
Image Source: Pexels
It is a common nickname but a cute one
Sweetie
Image Source: Pexels
Sexiness is not just a physical thing but it's more a mental state. Call her sexy, she would be the happiest person around you
Sexy
Image Source: Pexels
Twinkie refers to the twinkling of stars. If she is star person, call her twinkie
Twinkie
Image Source: Pexels
Every girl is a Queen in herself. You should make her feel the same
Queen
Image Source: Pexels
Baddie
Image Source: Pexels
If she is your girl bestfriend, it's very likely that she is your partner in crimes too. You can name her baddie!
It is a popular sexy nickname. You girl will fall in love with it
Senorita
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.