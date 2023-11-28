Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 28, 2023

10 nicknames for girl bestfriend

It assures that you share BFF goals with her

 Bestie

Image Source: Pexels 

The nickname stands for ‘before anyone else’. Who doesn't want to be your priority? 

Bae

Image Source: Pexels 

It's a cute nickname, she will definitely like it 

 Munchkin

Image Source: Pexels 

Call her Teddy and see your bestfriend smiling at you

Teddy

Image Source: Pexels 

It is a common nickname but a cute one

Sweetie

Image Source: Pexels 

Sexiness is not just a physical thing but it's more a mental state. Call her sexy, she would be the happiest person around you

Sexy 

Image Source: Pexels 

Twinkie refers to the twinkling of stars. If she is star person, call her twinkie 

Twinkie

Image Source: Pexels 

Every girl is a Queen in herself. You should make her feel the same

 Queen

Image Source: Pexels 

Baddie

Image Source: Pexels 

If she is your girl bestfriend, it's very likely that she is your partner in crimes too. You can name her baddie! 

It is a popular sexy nickname. You girl will fall in love with it

 Senorita 

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here